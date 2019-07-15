Wave of Change as Sheraton's New Logo Appears on Hotels Worldwide

BETHESDA, Md., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] today announced its continued brand transformation efforts of its most global brand, Sheraton Hotels, as it reveals Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks as the first property in the world to display the new Sheraton logo for the first time in more than 40 years. The legacy South Portland, Maine property, formerly the Portland Marriott at Sable Oaks, will now become a part of the Sheraton brand portfolio as the newly rebranded Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks.

Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks first property to display new Sheraton logo (PRNewsfoto/Marriott International, Inc.)

"Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks has such a rich history in South Portland, Maine, making it the ideal property to display the new brand logo," said Indy Adenaw, Vice President and Global Brand Lead for Sheraton. "The hotel embodies our vision for Sheraton, which centers around being the gathering place for our guests and local community members alike. The speed of the global roll out of the logo is a testament to the excitement and enthusiasm of our owners who are supportive of the transformation and our associates who are eager to bring the new experience to life."

The new logo is currently on display and the hotel will officially celebrate its reopening as the Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks. The new logo will also soon appear at properties globally including the Sheraton Buganvilias Resort & Convention Center (Puerto Vallarta, Mexico), Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers and Sheraton Shanghai Fengxian.

In addition to the new logo, the Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks is also one of the early adopters of the brand's new collaboration with 24Slides, a professional presentation design service which provides business travelers with an exclusive offering they can use to elevate their work while staying at the hotel. Guests will benefit from a dedicated design team, receiving an exclusive 40% discount for 24-hour turnaround design services. The services of 24Slides will soon be offered to Sheraton guests globally.

About Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks

As a 30-year member of the South Portland / Sable Oaks community, this hotel provided the history and connection to the area that perfectly reflects the new Sheraton positioning. The transition into the new brand experience is therefore much anticipated by loyal and new patrons.

The hotel's newly completed $12 million renovation includes the redesign of all 226 guestrooms and suites, lobby, all meeting and functions spaces and updated 1,100 sq-ft state-of-the-art fitness center and a remarkably designed new restaurant, City Farmhouse. The Sable Oaks property is known for its spectacular reception or corporate conference space coupled with a level of service and product that second to none. The newly redesigned and renovated Grand Ballroom is 6,648 square-feet serving up to 550 banquet patrons or 900 theater style. Nine meeting rooms with more than 13,000 square-feet of flexible space from 40 to 550 were also part of the renovation. The hotel has beautiful grounds including a gazebo area suitable for outdoor functions.

About Sheraton Hotels & Resorts

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, Inc., makes it easy for guests to explore, relax and enjoy the possibilities of travel at nearly 450 hotels in over 70 countries and territories around the world. Sheraton continues to enhance the brand through innovative guest experience, differentiating design, multi-channel marketing and a sharp focus on service. To learn more, visit www.sheraton.com. Stay connected to Sheraton on Facebook, and @sheratonhotels on Twitter and Instagram. Sheraton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

