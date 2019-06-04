WavePulser 40iX High-Speed Interconnect Analyzer Delivers Unmatched Characterization Insight

Until now, interconnect testing and validation has been bifurcated between time- and frequency-domain testing. For the former, signal-integrity engineers have used TDRs to characterize step/impulse response by generating an impedance profile. TDRs are characterized by high spatial resolution, enabling precise location of impairments along the transmission line, noted by changes in the impedance profile. For the latter, VNAs, characterized by high dynamic range, are typically used by microwave engineers to measure S-parameters of radio-frequency (RF) components. When adapted to high-speed interconnect testing, VNAs suffer from the need to extrapolate response to DC and from sub-par analysis tools for time-domain simulation, emulation, time gating, and jitter analysis. Neither test instrument fully meets the needs of design engineers who test and validate high-speed interconnects.

The WavePulser 40iX greatly simplifies the process of high-speed interconnect testing and validation by unifying time- and frequency-domain characterizations. The WavePulser 40iX, in a single acquisition and in one instrument, performs complete S-parameter frequency characterization like a vector network analyzer (VNA), impedance profiling like a time-domain reflectometer (TDR), and also delivers deep analysis capabilities. Quick to calibrate automatically and easy to use, the WavePulser 40iX unravels the complexities of the physical signal path, accurately characterizing serial data cables, channels, connectors, vias, backplanes, printed-circuit boards, chip and SoC packages, and more. The measured S-parameters also may be used for additional analyses, including time gating, de-embedding of interconnects, eye diagrams, optimized equalization settings, serial-data pattern simulation, and advanced jitter analysis with breakdown into component elements.

"The WavePulser 40iX combines the time and frequency domains in one instrument and enables detection of impairments such as poorly-assembled connectors, mechanically damaged cables, or the location of discontinuities in the channel," said Eric Bogatin, Signal Integrity Evangelist at Teledyne LeCroy. "Such impairments are impossible to detect using S-parameters in the frequency domain alone because these effects are dispersed across the DUT's frequency response, but the WavePulser 40iX easily identifies and locates them with spatial resolution of less than 1 mm. It also provides both single-ended and mixed-mode S-parameter measurements (ready for simulation) from DC to 40 GHz. Without a WavePulser 40iX, it may take four different software tools to measure S-parameters, de-embed fixtures, display in time or frequency domains as single-ended or mixed mode, and simulate eye diagrams."

Price and Availability

The WavePulser 40iX high-speed interconnect analyzer, bundled with analysis software and external calibration kit, is priced at less than $50,000. For more information, contact Giuseppe Leccia or visit our website at http://teledynelecroy.com/.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at http://teledynelecroy.com/.

© 2019 by Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice.

Technical contact: Giuseppe Leccia – Business Development Manager – +49 6221 827000 Customer contact: Teledyne LeCroy Customer Care Center – (800) 553-2769 Website: http://teledynelecroy.com/

SOURCE Teledyne LeCroy

Related Links

http://teledynelecroy.com

