Wavytalk Introduces Celebrity Stylist Andrew Fitzsimons as First Professional Stylist Brand Ambassador

The Award-Winning Hair Tools Brand Will Work with Fitzsimons to Launch Its Pro Collection

NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wavytalk, the innovative hair tools brand known for its TikTok viral Single Thermal Brush, is excited to announce its partnership with renowned celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons for the launch of its highly anticipated Pro Collection. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as Wavytalk continues to redefine salon-quality results at home.

"We are thrilled to partner with Andrew Fitzsimons for the launch of our Pro Collection," said Hugh Zou, Founder & CEO at Wavytalk. "Andrew's expertise and influence in the industry makes him the perfect ambassador for our brand. This partnership represents a pivotal step for Wavytalk, as we continue to innovate and provide our customers with the best in hair styling tools."

Since its inception, Wavytalk has taken the haircare world by storm, amassing over 15 billion views on TikTok with its state-of-the-art tools. The new collection will debut with the Pro Fast Drying Hair Dryer in mid-July, followed by additional releases through the end of the year. The new hair dryer will feature a powerful 110,000RPM brushless motor for rapid drying, ultra-quiet operation, and hair inhalation prevention. It comes with two magnetic attachments tailored for different hair types and utilizes negative ions to deliver silky, frizz-free results.

Fitzsimons, known for his work with some of the biggest names in Hollywood such as Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Megan Fox, and more, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: "I'm incredibly excited to be partnering with Wavytalk for the launch of the Pro Collection. Their commitment to creating high-quality, innovative hair tools at an accessible price point aligns perfectly with my own standards. I can't wait to help bring this collection to professional stylists and hair enthusiasts everywhere."

Wavytalk's Pro Collection promises to uphold the brand's legacy with cutting-edge technology, sleek designs, and superior performance. Each tool in the collection has been meticulously crafted and tested to meet the highest standards of professional hair styling. This collaboration highlights Wavytalk's rapid growth and its dedication to excellence in the haircare industry.

For more information about Wavytalk and the upcoming Pro Collection launch, please visit Wavytalk.com.

About Wavytalk:

As one of the leading brands in the haircare industry, Wavytalk is dedicated to providing professional-quality hair styling tools for all hair types. With a focus on innovation, the brand offers a wide range of products designed to meet the diverse hair needs of modern individuals. From hair dryers to curling wands, each Wavytalk product is crafted with precision and care, ensuring salon-like results in the comfort of your home. We believe that everyone deserves to feel confident in their hair and our mission is to empower individuals to express their unique style and creativity through effortless hair styling solutions.

MEDIA CONTACT

5WPR

[email protected]

212-999-5585

SOURCE Wavytalk