Wavytalk Launches First Co-Created Styling Tool with Influencer Ambassador, Danielle Athena

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wavytalk, a leader in innovative haircare tools, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest product, the Pro Steam Hair Straightener Brush, co-created in partnership with TikTok creator and Wavytalk influencer ambassador, Danielle Athena. Known for her viral hair transformations and styling expertise, Danielle worked closely with Wavytalk to perfect this groundbreaking tool, blending her hands-on experience with Wavytalk's cutting-edge technology.

Danielle Athena-Pro Steam Hair Straightener Brush

"As part of Wavytalk's strategy to stay at the forefront of innovation, venturing into co-creation partnerships with like-minded creators is the ideal way to bridge the gap between professional expertise and real consumer needs," said Marina Fernandez, Senior Brand Marketing Director at Wavytalk. "Collaborating with a creator like Danielle, who has been a loyal brand fan since our U.S. debut, makes this the perfect partnership. Her passion for hair health ensures that Wavytalk products are not only effective but also aligned with what consumers truly want."

As the latest addition to Wavytalk's groundbreaking Pro Collection, the Pro Steam Hair Straightener Brush offers a versatile styling solution that combines straightening, hydration, and smoothing into one easy-to-use device. Key features include:

Advanced Hydro-Infusion Technology: Uses ultrasound and circular heating to transform water into vapor for deep moisture.

3-in-1 Functionality: Straightens, smooths, and hydrates hair in one step, allowing you to achieve straight, glossy, frizz-free hair in 10 minutes or less.

Anti-Scald Protection: Safe to touch from any angle, no need to worry about burns!

Customizable Heat: 4 heat settings for different hair types and textures.

Complete Styling Kit: Includes a water refill bottle, cleaning brush, 2 styling clips, anti-scald glove, and scrunchie.

Travel-Ready: Features universal voltage and a 360° swivel cord for easy use anywhere.

Athena played an integral role in co-creating the new product, ensuring it meets the needs of her audience. As the first to test the initial prototypes, Athena provided valuable feedback to refine the final product. She personally selected the launch colors, pink and white, as well as the accompanying accessories, adding her signature touch to the design. To further personalize the experience, each box includes a note from Athena herself, highlighting the authentic connection behind this collaboration.

"Getting to co-create this straightener brush with Wavytalk has been an amazing journey," said Danielle Athena. "I love how it combines steam technology with hair straightening—it's such a game-changer for achieving smooth, hydrated hair while cutting my styling time. I wanted this tool to not only be effective but also fun and easy to use, and I'm so proud of what we've accomplished."

The Pro Steam Hair Straightener Brush is now available on both Amazon and Wavytalk.com for $99. To celebrate its launch, a limited-time discount of $59.99 is being offered exclusively on Amazon. For more information about Wavytalk and its range of hair styling tools, visit Wavytalk.com and follow the brand on TikTok and Instagram.

About Wavytalk:

Wavytalk is more than just a hair tools brand—it's a community of individuals who love styling their hair and sharing that experience. As one of the leading names in the haircare industry, Wavytalk is dedicated to providing professional-quality hair styling tools for all hair types. With a strong focus on innovation, its products—from hair dryers to curling wands—are designed to meet the diverse needs of modern individuals, offering salon-like results in the comfort of home.

Wavytalk believes everyone deserves to feel confident in their hair, with a mission to empower people to express their unique style and creativity through effortless, cutting-edge hair styling solutions. For Wavytalk, product innovation is a conversation, and the brand is committed to making sure customers are a part of it.

