Way Announces First Major Sports Sponsorship with Chicago Fire FC

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Way.com today announced its first major sports sponsorship, becoming the Official Parking Partner of Chicago Fire FC. Through the partnership, Way will provide parking solutions for all Fire home matches at Soldier Field, delivering a simple and reliable parking experience for fans.

Way is a comprehensive car services platform that helps car owners manage key parts of vehicle ownership, all in one place. Through the Way app or website, fans can quickly find, book, and pay for parking in advance of Fire matchday activities.

Beyond parking, Way also provides tools for insurance comparisons, car washes, fuel and EV charging deals, and vehicle maintenance, truly a one‑stop solution for busy drivers.

"Way brings a modern, fan-friendly approach to parking that aligns with our commitment to elevating the matchday experience," said Goyo Perez, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Chicago Fire FC. "We're excited to partner with Way to make parking faster, easier and more convenient for our fans, so they can spend less time searching for a spot and more time cheering on the Fire."

This exclusive partnership underscores Way's ability to support large-scale events through technology designed for reliability, scale and simplicity, catering to Chicago's passionate fanbase.

Parking will be available directly through the Chicago Fire FC website and mobile app and can be purchased alongside home-match tickets. For more information, visit chicagofirefc.com/parking. Visit way.com for more information on Way.

About Way

Way.com (Way) is the leading digital platform transforming car ownership for 10 million drivers across the U.S. As the #1 car services platform, Way is on a mission to make car ownership more affordable while helping customers protect their vehicles and wallets. With a tech-driven, all-in-one platform, users can effortlessly secure the best rates on auto insurance and refinancing; earn cashback on gas, parking, EV charging and car washes; and unlock savings on essential maintenance services, all from one easy-to-use app. Way's trusted partnerships with thousands of car washes, parking providers, and top-rated insurance carriers nationwide ensure users experience peace of mind and savings at every turn.

About Chicago Fire FC

The Chicago Fire Football Club (Chicago Fire FC) is an American professional soccer club that competes in Major League Soccer (MLS), the top U.S. domestic league. Founded on October 8, 1997, on the 126th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire, the Club began play in 1998 as one of the League's first expansion franchises. The Fire have won six major domestic titles, including the 1998 MLS Cup; the 1998, 2000, 2003, and 2006 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups; as well as the 2003 MLS Supporters' Shield. Chicago Fire FC's affiliate team, Chicago Fire II, plays in MLS NEXT Pro, a professional league that completes the pro player pathway from MLS NEXT, the youth academy programs, through to MLS. The Chicago Fire Academy currently features five teams ranging from U-13 to U-18. The Club's charitable arm, the Chicago Fire Foundation, was recognized as ESPN's 2019 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year and has made significant contributions to enhance the lives of disadvantaged youth throughout Chicagoland, providing over $10 million back to the community. The Fire train at the Endeavor Health Performance Center, a $100M state-of-the-art-facility and play their home matches at historic Soldier Field. For more information, visit chicagofirefc.com.

