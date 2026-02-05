Way Launches Way Car Wash for AI-enhanced Subscriber Growth and Retention

New product combines customer recognition, subscriptions, and everyday driver benefits to boost loyalty and lifetime value

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Way announced Way Car Wash, a new growth platform designed to help car wash operators turn one-time visitors into long-term members without relying on price cuts or fragmented software.

As monthly wash programs become the backbone of the $20B+ U.S. car wash industry, operators face a familiar challenge: discounts attract short-term traffic but fail to build lasting loyalty. According to IBISWorld, the industry is growing at a 4–5% compound annual growth rate, driven largely by the rapid adoption of monthly subscription programs that deliver predictable, recurring revenue. Way Car Wash addresses this shift by helping operators recognize customers automatically, understand real visit behavior, and deliver memberships customers actually want to keep.

Unlike traditional POS add-ons or standalone CRMs, Way Car Wash brings customer recognition, memberships, and follow-up into a single platform. License plate recognition identifies returning vehicles in real time, while automated reminders and bundled everyday car benefits like fuel savings and complementary oil changes give customers ongoing value beyond the wash itself.

"Most car wash software helps operators send messages," said Ro Krishna, Vice President at Way. "Way Car Wash helps operators give customers a reason to stay. When memberships feel more valuable than a discount, retention takes care of itself."

Early operators are already seeing results.

"Before Way, memberships felt like a race to the bottom on price," said Bob Arroyo, Owner at Champs Car Wash. "Way helped us recognize customers automatically and add benefits people genuinely care about. We're seeing stronger retention, more repeat visits, and customers who actually think of us as their car wash."

Way Car Wash also improves the single-wash experience by enabling fast QR-code payments, capturing customer contact information automatically, and triggering timely follow-ups based on real visits and weather patterns. Operators gain real-time visibility into visits, membership activity, and engagement without changing how their wash operates.

What operators notice first:

Fewer canceled memberships

More repeat visits

Higher-value memberships without deep discounts

Customers who feel recognized, not marketed to

Way Car Wash is now available to single-site and multi-site operators nationwide.

About Way Car Wash

Way Car Wash is a customer loyalty and membership platform built for modern car wash operators. By combining vehicle recognition, automated follow-up, and bundled everyday driver benefits, Way helps operators grow recurring revenue and customer satisfaction without competing on price.

About Way

Way.com is the leading software and tech-enabled services platform for auto ownership, trusted by 10 million operators and owners across the U.S. As the #1 auto services platform, Way delivers a seamless, tech-powered experience and enables enterprises and consumers to protect their vehicles and finances with the best rates, cashback, and savings, bringing true peace of mind to every stage of car ownership.

We proudly partner with a wide range of industries from finance and automotive to service sectors, including credit unions, banks, FinTech companies, F&I distributors, OEMs, digital disruptors, employers, parking operators, roadside providers, car washes, and auto repair shops. Together, we create new revenue streams, expand market reach, and deliver exceptional value to enterprises and consumers.

