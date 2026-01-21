Way.com Launches AI Software for Repair Shops

Smarter operations fill more bays and increase shop profits

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Way.com (Way), the leading tech-enabled software and services for parking, insurance, washes and more, today unveiled its AI-powered Repair & Maintenance platform, the first ever that combines shop automation with direct access to 10 million+ car owners. This next-generation solution simplifies shop operations using AI voice agents and automation, while delivering new customers directly from Way's 10+ million users.

For decades, shop management systems have helped owners manage appointments, invoices, and inventory, but none of these systems have brought customers with them. The game-changing new shop management software from Way connects local repair shops directly to car and fleet owners who already use Way for parking, fuel, car washes, insurance, refinance and roadside assistance.

"Most shop software only helps you manage what's already inside your bays. We go a step further. We fill them to increase your profits," said Arnold Gold, EVP of the Repair & Maintenance Division at Way. "Way already connects millions of drivers to car services every day and now we can refer them to your Way-powered shop. With this new platform, we're giving repair shops the AI-enabled tools to run the business efficiently as well as access to our 10+ million customer base."

"Signing up with Way was a no-brainer. Shop management has become much easier since we rolled out the platform," said Mike Singh, owner of Hi-Tech Muffler from Stockton, CA. "My team has saved hours using the Technician app to manage repair orders, and they don't even need to leave the vehicle being worked on. We're excited to be extending our partnership with Way to grow our business and looking forward to transferring four more shops to the tool."

AI That Works for Shops

Way Repair incorporates AI automations that help small and mid-sized shops save time, reduce overhead, and boost customer satisfaction.

Key solutions include:

AI Voice Agent : An AI Service Advisor that's nearly indistinguishable from a human answers your incoming service calls to schedule appointments and provide status updates.

: An AI Service Advisor that's nearly indistinguishable from a human answers your incoming service calls to schedule appointments and provide status updates. Instant Estimates & Digital Invoices : Our proprietary parts and labor intelligence database delivers accurate quotes in seconds.

CRM & Loyalty Integration : Access to Way+ essential benefits to help drive repeat visits and higher lifetime value.

Inventory Sync : Automatic updates on inventory levels to keep shops fully stocked without manual tracking.

: Automatic updates on inventory levels to keep shops fully stocked without manual tracking. Analytics & Insights: An intelligent and easy-to-use dashboard that turns shop data into actionable insights on revenue, retention and local demand.

Empowering Local Repair Shops with National Reach

Through its ecosystem, Way helps shops by connecting them directly to nearby drivers looking for trusted service providers.

"Every repair shop should have access to the same scale and technology as the big names, without losing the personal touch," said Gold. "By combining customer acquisition, automation, and AI assistance in one platform, Way is redefining what a shop management system can be."

Available Now!

Independent repair shops can sign up today at way.com/repairtech to start increasing technician productivity, attracting new customers, and growing revenue with the AI-powered system.

About Way.com

Way.com is the leading software and tech-enabled services platform for auto ownership, trusted by 10 million operators and owners across the U.S. As the #1 auto services platform, Way delivers a seamless, tech-powered experience and enables enterprises and consumers to protect their vehicles and finances with the best rates, cashback, and savings, bringing true peace of mind to every stage of car ownership.

We proudly partner with a wide range of industries from finance and automotive to service sectors, including credit unions, banks, FinTech companies, F&I distributors, OEMs, digital disruptors, employers, parking operators, roadside providers, car washes, and auto repair shops. Together, we create new revenue streams, expand market reach, and deliver exceptional value to enterprises and consumers.

