Way.com Welcomes Automotive SaaS Veteran Arnold Gold to Lead New Way Repair Division

Industry leader will drive Way's expansion into AI-enabled vehicle repair and maintenance solutions

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Way.com announced today that Arnold Gold has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Way Repair, the company's newest business line focused on modernizing the repair and maintenance experience for drivers and auto shops. In this role, Gold will lead the national rollout of a marketplace of repair services on Way.com and in the Way app. In addition, he will oversee the launch and management of new solutions that support auto shop owners, repair technicians, and at-home mechanics.

Arnold Gold, EVP of Way Repair at Way

"We're taking the complexity out of running automotive repair shops," said Gold. "We'll turn complex data – vehicle history, diagnostics, and parts intelligence – into simple, trusted decisions. The opportunity to reinvent the category with AI at its core and build the business at national scale is what drew me to Way."

Gold brings decades of experience leading automotive SaaS and technology teams. He has co-founded and led four top automotive SaaS eCommerce call centers serving Fortune 500 companies, including ALLDATA/AutoZone, Identifix/SRS, Advance Auto Parts, and Motor/Hearst's FleetCross. Over his career, he has overseen more than $2 billion in revenue, consistently delivering strong customer acquisition and retention while building high-performing sales, CX, and field service teams. His expertise spans CRM/ERP implementations, predictive vehicle maintenance, and large-scale automotive data exchanges.

"Arnold has built some of the most trusted and durable growth engines in the automotive technology space. The numbers speak for themselves: $2B+ in managed revenue and 90% retention. What sets Arnold apart is how he leads," said Binu Girija, CEO of Way. "Across leading automotive technology organizations, Arnold has built scalable, partner‑driven growth models. His leadership will be central to shaping our Way offerings in the repair and maintenance category and deepening the impact we create for car owners and auto shop partners nationwide."

About Way.com

Way.com is the leading software and tech-enabled services platform for auto ownership, trusted by over 10 million vehicle owners and service operators across the U.S. As the leading auto services platform, Way delivers a seamless, tech-powered experience and enables enterprises and consumers to protect their vehicles and finances with the best rates, cashback, and savings, bringing true peace of mind to every stage of car ownership.

We proudly partner with a wide range of industries from finance and automotive to service sectors, including credit unions, banks, FinTech companies, F&I distributors, OEMs, digital disruptors, employers, parking operators, roadside providers, car washes, and auto repair shops. Together, we create new revenue streams, expand market reach, and deliver exceptional value to enterprises and consumers.

