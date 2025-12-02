Way.com Appoints Mark Thomas as EVP of Marketing to Accelerate Growth Across Its Expanding Auto Services Platform

New marketing leader to sharpen go-to-market and increase category leadership across consumer and enterprise markets

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Way.com, the leading auto services platform, today announced Mark Thomas has joined the company as its first executive vice president of marketing. In his new role, Thomas will be responsible for overseeing Way's marketing strategies across its B2C, B2B and SaaS businesses, spanning multiple automotive industries including parking, car wash, auto repair, insurance and more. He will lead the Way marketing team to craft strategy and lead the execution to turn way.com into a world class brand and establish the industry-leading ecosystem connecting car owners with service providers for all their car-related activities.

"Mark's proven track record in scaling marketing efforts for high-growth companies is instrumental as we expand our leading automotive services platform," said Binu Girija, CEO of Way. "His expertise will ensure we not only meet the expectations of our current consumers but also build a strong enterprise presence for our B2B offerings."

Mark Thomas brings deep experience at the intersection of mobility technology, IoT, and SaaS marketing. Most recently, he served as EVP of Marketing & Alliances at Ridecell, leading global marketing and partner initiatives for the company's Agentic AI platform for the fleet and leasing industry. Prior to Ridecell, he headed the connected‑car marketing team at Cisco Jasper (IoT Cloud), developing product and go‑to‑market strategies for automotive OEMs, and earlier led product marketing at HERE, the automotive maps leader.

Earlier in his career, Thomas held marketing, strategy, and business development roles at Apple and Nokia. This blend of enterprise IoT, automotive, and consumer‑tech experience positions him to build high‑performing, partner‑led growth engines that span brand, product, and demand creation.

About Way.com

Way.com is the leading software and tech-enabled services platform for auto ownership, trusted by over 10 million vehicle owners and service operators across the U.S. As the leading auto services platform, Way delivers a seamless, tech-powered experience and enables enterprises and consumers to protect their vehicles and finances with the best rates, cashback, and savings, bringing true peace of mind to every stage of car ownership.

We proudly partner with a wide range of industries from finance and automotive to service sectors, including credit unions, banks, FinTech companies, F&I distributors, OEMs, digital disruptors, employers, parking operators, roadside providers, car washes, and auto repair shops. Together, we create new revenue streams, expand market reach, and deliver exceptional value to enterprises and consumers.

