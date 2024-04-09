Wayfinder Family Services Honors The Ralph M. Parsons Foundation

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfinder Family Services recently honored The Ralph M. Parsons Foundation at The Conversation. Over 200 guests gathered for the luncheon and panel discussion co-presented by Wayfinder Family Services and the Aspen Institute.

The Wayfinder Award recognizes dedication and commitment to children and families at Wayfinder and the communities it serves. This year, Wayfinder recognized the foundation for its responsive grantmaking and tremendous impact in Los Angeles County.

Jay Allen, Wayfinder's president and chief executive officer presented the award, "Wayfinder's significant impact in Los Angeles County would not be possible without partners like Parsons. I think it's important to note that the foundation was particularly responsive to the needs of nonprofits during the pandemic. It is a testament to the foundation's deep understanding of community need and the challenges that nonprofit organizations face every day and in times of crisis."

The foundation's chief executive officer, Jennifer Price-Letscher accepted the award by reflecting on its history and current work, "Ralph was a force, he was an engineer who rose to prominence rebuilding global infrastructure following World War II. Today, the board is focused on improving the wellbeing of Angelenos; that is really our charge across four broad program areas: health, human services, civic and cultural organizations, and education."

Letscher also touched on the importance of the foundation's efforts with the Center for Strategic Partnerships, "This is a team we join hands with quite a lot in public-private partnerships, thinking about the ways to break down siloes and to foster collaboration so that we are better together."

The foundation's program officer Romesh Anketell added, "We want to thank Wayfinder for this award today. We want to recognize Wayfinder and all of the nonprofits out there that are really doing all of the hard work each and every day … For decades, the agency has been a steadfast partner and we owe you a debt of gratitude for the many ways in which you have supported children and families across the county."

About Wayfinder Family Services

Wayfinder Family Services is the place to turn for people facing the greatest challenges. The organization provides expert, individualized support and services to children, youth, adults and families—from people with vision loss and disabilities to children in need of temporary shelter, foster care and adoption.

