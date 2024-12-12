Waymo's co-CEO Tekedra N. Mawakana to Keynote CES 2025 Leaders in Technology Dinner

Bloomberg's Ed Ludlow to interview the co-CEO about autonomous vehicle technology and future of mobility

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, owner and producer of CES®, the world's most powerful tech event, announces Waymo co-CEO Tekedra N. Mawakana will keynote the CES 2025 Leaders in Technology (LIT) Dinner on Wednesday, January 8. This invitation-only event gathers technology industry luminaries, including policymakers, technologists, media, and entrepreneurs.

As co-CEO of Waymo, Mawakana leads the company's strategic vision, with a primary focus on revolutionizing mobility through the commercialization of Waymo Driver — the world's most advanced autonomous driving technology. Under Mawakana's leadership, Waymo is pushing the boundaries of autonomous driving and reshaping how we think about transportation.

"Our mission at Waymo is to be the world's most trusted driver and I'm excited to share with those at CES how we're transforming mobility to be safer, more sustainable, and more accessible," said Tekedra Mawakana, co-CEO of Waymo. "We're proud to serve riders in San Francisco, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Austin with our fully autonomous ride-hail service, and I look forward to discussing our safety-guided path as we continue to grow into the new year."

Ed Ludlow, co-host of Bloomberg Technology, the only daily news show focused exclusively on tech and innovation, will interview Mawakana about Waymo's role in sustainable transportation, roadway safety, and the future of mobility. Since joining Bloomberg in 2018, Ludlow has covered a wide range of topics from the automotive industry to consumer technology.

"We are thrilled that Waymo chose CES to keynote and present their vision of the future," said CTA CEO Gary Shapiro. "Autonomous vehicles have immense potential — from saving thousands of lives annually to introducing new travel options for seniors and people with disabilities. America's leadership of this technology depends on a federal framework to bring more autonomous vehicles to our roads. Pioneering U.S. companies like Waymo are driving this innovation forward."

Visit Waymo at booth #5040 in the LVCC West Hall to learn about their real-world advancements in autonomous driving. Experience interactive demonstrations showcasing their technology, rider stories, and explore their latest vehicle platforms.

The LIT program at CES 2025 includes government guests from around the globe who explore innovative consumer technology and discuss policy issues at the Innovation Policy Summit (IPS). IPS conference programming topics include artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, trade and tariffs, and cybersecurity.

Waymo joins Panasonic Holdings, NVIDIA, Delta, SiriusXM, Accenture, and Volvo Group on the CES 2025 Keynote lineup . Register for CES 2025 here.

