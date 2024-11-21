Wayne Taylor Racing Expands Sonic Tools USA Partnership to Include Cadillac Racing Two Car GTP Program

Multi-Year Partnership to Outfit the Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing Program with Sonic Tool Sets; Improves Productivity and Efficiency

AUBURN, Ala., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonic Tools USA , a leading provider of professional-grade tool solutions and equipment, has expanded its partnership with Wayne Taylor Racing (WTR) to provide professional hand tools and storage. Now, the scope of the multi-year agreement will include outfitting the team's Cadillac Racing garage with custom Sonic Tools solutions. This expansion builds on the original agreement signed in 2015, thanks to how Sonic toolsets have helped the organization improve team efficiency, productivity, and overall performance.

Wayne Taylor Racing has elevated its presence in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship by expanding to a two-car GTP lineup in partnership with Cadillac Racing as well as competing in the GTD class with Lamborghini. Additionally, WTR remains committed to its Driver Development Program, fielding a full lineup in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series.

The agreement started with Sonic Tools outfitting the WTR paddock and the team's race shop in Brownsburg, Indiana. Since WTR joined forces with Cadillac Racing this past fall, citing how well Sonic Tools have performed for the company, WTR will now equip it's GTP garage with custom Sonic Tools sets tailored to the racing team's service needs.

"When looking for a tool partner, we seek top-tier quality tools and storage solutions that are as efficient and nimble as our team in the paddock," said Travis Houge, Vice President, General Manager of Wayne Taylor Racing. "Sonic Tools has been instrumental in driving productivity and efficiency in service operations. With the demonstrated value Sonic Tools provides our team, we are proud to duplicate the toolset environment for our GTP, GTD and LST programs."

Building on a legacy of precision craftsmanship and a solid track record in global markets, Sonic's competitive advantage is anchored in its affordability, lifetime warranty, and the Sonic Foam System (SFS). This SFS features custom-designed foam trays that ensure technicians have quick, organized access to essential tools. Each tool has its own clearly labeled slot within the foam inlays, allowing for easy identification and selection, helping professionals work faster and more effectively. Sonic's organizational standards are a proven game-changer in fast-racing environments, helping reduce tool misplacement by 80 percent and accelerating return and retrieval by 20 percent, based on a Sonic Tools study.

"We are proud to be outfitting Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing program as an expansion of our long-time partnership," said Colby McConnell, President of Sonic Tools. "North American sports car racing continues to grow, and we are proud to be trusted by their team as the tool provider that keeps operations spinning. It's a demanding industry, and Sonic Tools has proven to be a solid partner in driving their team's efficiency."

As part of the partnership, Sonic Tools USA produced custom foam inserts for eight toolboxes featuring 316 specified tools to the exact specifications of Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing team, further enabling the team to drive more efficiency and productivity out of its toolsets from Sonic.

About Sonic Tools

Sonic Tools takes pride in being the industry experts in high-quality hand tools, toolboxes, and premium storage solutions. Sonic is a trusted partner for professionals who demand the best. The company offers a wide range of innovative and durable tools designed for demanding tasks, ensuring precision and efficiency in every project. Sonic Tools is committed to continuous improvement and exceeding customer expectations through superior quality and unbeatable customer experience.

About WAYNE TAYLOR RACING (WTR)

Wayne Taylor Racing's global motorsports enterprise boasts two IMSA driver championships (2013 and 2017), and back-to-back IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Championships (2020, 2021) which contributed to nine IMSA manufacturer championships for Acura, Pontiac, Corvette and Cadillac. In its brief 18-year history, WTR has accumulated multiple victories in sportscar racing's most iconic events: Rolex 24 At Daytona, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Petit Le Mans, Mid-Ohio, Road America and the Six Hours of The Glen. With its back-to-back PRO Class Championship wins (2022, 2023), WTR currently has 14 North America Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship titles and a Lamborghini World Finals title.

