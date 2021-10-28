Waystar Announces Partnership with Jefferson Community and Technical College to Launch Waystar Scholars Mentoring Program

CHICAGO and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar , a leading provider of healthcare payments software, today announced the launch of the Waystar Scholars Mentoring Program in partnership with Jefferson Community and Technical College. The program will provide eligible students with free training and educational programs that have the potential to improve career opportunities in the healthcare technology industry.

For companies on the forefront of innovation, searching for candidates across the full talent spectrum and cultivating diverse workplaces is a business imperative. According to a National Human Services Assembly study , mentorship programs have the potential to improve representation and contribute to a diverse talent pipeline. Through its collaboration with Jefferson, Waystar is reinforcing its commitment to unlock opportunities for diverse and underrepresented talent in the local community.

The Waystar Scholars Mentoring Program will support eligible students earning an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Computer and Information Technologies over the course of two years. During the program, students will have access to:

Dedicated Success Coach and Jefferson Advisor: Enhanced student support will help students overcome barriers and lead to greater overall program success;

Enhanced student support will help students overcome barriers and lead to greater overall program success; Waystar internship opportunities: Students will be able to gain hands-on experience in the field of healthcare technology;

Students will be able to gain hands-on experience in the field of healthcare technology; Robust mentorship from Waystar employees: Waystar employees will be paired with Jefferson students to provide a unique opportunity for students to create meaningful connections with IT professionals;

Waystar employees will be paired with students to provide a unique opportunity for students to create meaningful connections with IT professionals; Post-graduation support: After students earn their associate degree, they will continue to have access to dedicated career coaching and planning.

"Driving equity in the workforce and beyond begins at the classroom level," said Kimberly Sisnett, Chief People Officer of Waystar. "For far too long, underrepresented minority students have lacked equal access to career pathways for in-demand tech jobs. Through our partnership with Jefferson and the launch of the Waystar Scholars Mentoring Program, we are proud to build a more diverse and equitable workplace by ensuring students of all backgrounds get to harness their potential and receive the support needed to begin their professions in the growing health IT sector."

Jefferson students can apply for the Waystar Scholars Mentoring Program by submitting an application through the College's website ( https://jctc.me/Waystar ) beginning today through January 11, 2022. The program will serve 20 students to start.

"At Jefferson Community and Technical College, we are committed to transforming lives and communities through educational excellence in an inclusive environment that opens doors for all students," said Dr. Ty Handy, President of Jefferson Community and Technical College. "We are proud to work with Waystar to help students gain valuable work experience while at the same time going to college to earn their degree. The combination of academic education and real-world work experience is an unbeatable combination for people in the information technology field."

The launch of the Waystar Scholars Mentoring Program comes on the heels of the company's partnership with INROADS, a nonprofit organization committed to building long-term career pathways for diverse and underrepresented talent. Waystar continues to prioritize its community involvement by cultivating tech talent in the area through additional collaborations with Code Louisville, a program dedicated to helping people launch their careers in tech, and Bit502, an apprenticeship program for high school graduates looking to learn on the job while earning their associate degrees from local community colleges.

To learn more about all of Waystar's internship, apprenticeship and mentorship programs, please visit Waystar's internships page .

About Jefferson Community and Technical College:

Jefferson Community & Technical College is the largest of the 16 colleges forming the Kentucky Community & Technical College System (KCTCS). Jefferson prepares students for transfer into baccalaureate programs and for high-wage, high-demand careers. The Kentucky Community & Technical College System is the Commonwealth's largest postsecondary institution with more than 70 campuses. KCTCS is also Kentucky's largest provider of workforce training and online education. Through partnerships with business and industry, the system aligns its programs to meet the needs of local employers. For more information, visit Jefferson.kctcs.edu .

About Waystar:

Waystar provides next-generation, cloud-based technology that simplifies and unifies healthcare payments. The Waystar platform removes friction in payment processes, streamlines workflows and improves financials for providers in every care setting. Waystar products have won Best in KLAS® or Category Leader every year since 2010 and earned multiple #1 rankings from Black Book™ surveys since 2012. The Waystar platform supports more than 500,000 providers, 1,000 health systems and hospitals, and 5,000 payers and health plans. Waystar is backed by EQT, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Bain Capital. For more information, visit waystar.com or follow @Waystar on Twitter.

