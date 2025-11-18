Waystar to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LEHI, Utah and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: WAY), a provider of leading healthcare payment software, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Matt Hawkins and Chief Financial Officer Steve Oreskovich will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:

  • 8th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference: Mr. Oreskovich will conduct one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.
  • Citi's 2025 Global Healthcare Conference: Mr. Oreskovich will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 1:45 p.m. ET and conduct one-on-one meetings.
  • Barclays 23rd Annual Global Technology Conference: Mr. Hawkins will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at 3:40 p.m. PT and conduct one-on-one meetings.

Waystar will provide live webcasts of the Citi and Barclays fireside chats on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.waystar.com/news-events/events. Recordings will also be available on the site after the events.

About Waystar
Waystar's mission-critical software is purpose-built to simplify healthcare payments so providers can prioritize patient care and optimize their financial performance. Waystar serves approximately 30,000 clients, representing over 1 million distinct providers, including 17 of 20 institutions on the U.S. News Best Hospitals list. Waystar's enterprise-grade platform annually processes over 6 billion healthcare payment transactions, including over $1.8 trillion in annual gross claims and spanning approximately 50% of U.S. patients. Waystar strives to transform healthcare payments so providers can focus on what matters most: their patients and communities. Discover the way forward at waystar.com.

Media Contact 
Kristin Lee
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Sue Dooley
[email protected]

