Waystar Named to TIME100 Most Influential Companies

Wins TIME Impact in AI Award for purpose-built innovation in healthcare

LEHI, Utah and LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar (Nasdaq: WAY), a provider of leading healthcare payment software, today announced it has been named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list and recognized as the TIME Impact in AI award winner for delivering proven outcomes across the healthcare revenue cycle.

The honor highlights the growing adoption and proven impact of Waystar AltitudeAI™, which has prevented more than $15.5 billion in claims that would have otherwise been denied and reduced time spent on denial appeals and recovery by 90%. Accelerating its vision for the industry's first autonomous revenue cycle, Waystar recently introduced new AI-powered capabilities to its platform, led by agentic AI that executes defined tasks and learns from outcomes with minimal human intervention. Waystar's expanded collaboration with Google Cloud further advances these efforts by strengthening world-class AI infrastructure and leveraging advanced models to amplify impact and speed to market.

"This recognition reflects the momentum behind a bold vision: building the industry's first autonomous revenue cycle platform," said Matt Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Waystar. "With agentic AI embedded in core workflows and an unparalleled proprietary dataset powering every model, we're turning that vision into reality — and giving providers the confidence to reimagine what's possible."

The sixth annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list highlights companies making an extraordinary impact around the world. To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations across sectors and polled its global network of contributors and correspondents, as well as outside experts. TIME editors then evaluated each company on key factors, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse group of 100 businesses helping chart an essential path forward. See the full list here: ti.me/100companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, statements regarding Waystar's expectations relating to future operating results and financial position; the performance of our new product offerings; our industry and market opportunities, business strategy, goals, and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins and profitability, capital expenditures, liquidity, and capital resources and other financial and operating information. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify, including those that are discussed in our most recently filed annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

About Waystar

Waystar's mission-critical software is purpose-built to simplify healthcare payments so providers can prioritize patient care and optimize their financial performance. Waystar serves over 30,000 clients, representing over 1 million distinct providers, including 16 of 20 institutions on the U.S. News Best Hospitals list. Waystar's enterprise-grade platform annually processes over 7.5 billion healthcare payment transactions, including over $2.4 trillion in annual gross claims and spanning approximately 60% of U.S. patients and one in three U.S. hospital discharges. Waystar strives to transform healthcare payments so providers can focus on what matters most: their patients and communities. Discover the way forward at waystar.com.

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SOURCE Waystar