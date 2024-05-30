Waystar unveils program for 2024 True North Client Conference

Sessions feature timely, high-priority topics — including generative AI and cybersecurity — shaping the healthcare payment software industry

Space is limited | Early registration ends June 14

LEHI, Utah, and LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar Technologies, Inc., a provider of leading healthcare payment software, today announced the agenda and program details for its second annual client conference, True North , which will be held September 9-11, 2024 at Disney's Yacht & Beach Club Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

During the three-day conference, hundreds of healthcare software executives and users will convene for an immersive experience. Attendees will explore innovative breakthroughs, review market shifts, and discuss critical industry topics — including the power of generative AI to accelerate financial results and modernized strategies for enhanced cybersecurity measures.

Following the success of the inaugural conference and its remarkable 98% attendee satisfaction rate, True North 2024 is poised to push boundaries and redefine possibilities within the healthcare payment software sector. The event begins with the Waystar Advisory Board members, a distinguished group of over 30 visionary healthcare leaders from organizations such as Piedmont Healthcare , SCA Health , and Cincinnati Children's coming together to confront industry challenges, unlock opportunities, and shape a future marked by meaningful transformation.

In response to high demand, the 2024 program has been expanded to include double the number of sessions. Attendees can engage in interactive experiences, such as the Innovation Lab, providing hands-on exploration of Waystar's solutions. Moreover, personalized "Ask the Expert" sessions to meet the individual client needs with one-on-one training opportunities. The True North program offers the opportunity to earn 20 Continuing Education Units (CEUs) and participate in over 30 hours of hands-on workshops, 25+ learning sessions, and inspiring keynotes.

"True North represents an opportunity for clients from all settings of care to discover and share best practices, explore innovative ways to leverage healthcare software, and foster valuable industry connections," said Matt Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Waystar. "Our thoughtfully crafted agenda delves into the forefront of healthcare's most pressing topics and brings the brightest minds in healthcare together in a shared mission to simplify healthcare payments."

The event will showcase the latest strategies driving meaningful results in healthcare payment software, including ways to:

Leverage innovation to navigate the evolving landscape: Discover how healthcare organizations are simplifying financial workflows and overcoming operational challenges using generative AI, advanced automation, and other purpose-built solutions — all while reinforcing best-in-class cybersecurity practices.

Accelerate financial performance with a platform strategy:

A joint study by Waystar and The Health Management Academy highlighted a 70% increase in the adoption of end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) platforms. Healthcare leaders will discuss how to achieve positive ROI through strategic RCM software consolidation while building patient trust with a streamlined payment experience.

Enhance efficiency and dramatically reduce administrative burdens:

According to a recent joint study by the Healthcare Financial Management Association and Waystar, healthcare leaders continue to face labor shortages. At the same time, the 2023 CAQH Index Report finds that the time to complete administrative tasks has increased, accounting for more than 75% of the total labor cost. Waystar clients will share ways they combat this ongoing issue by leveraging automation to mitigate denials, decrease AR days, and increase revenue.

Evening events include a VIP experience at Disney's Hollywood Studios®, with Star Wars Galaxy's Edge® and Indiana Jones ™ Epic Stunt Theater, and an exclusive performance by the Warren Brothers — six-time CMA Awards nominees for Duo of the Year and CMA Awards winners of Song of the Year, as well as Grammy Awards nominees for Song of the Year.

Space for this event is limited; early registration closes on June 14. To secure your spot and discover more about Waystar's True North Conference, visit truenorth.waystar.com. To see first-hand what is on the horizon for True North 2024, watch this video.

About Waystar

Waystar's mission-critical software is purpose-built to simplify healthcare payments so providers can prioritize patient care and optimize their financial performance. Waystar serves approximately 30,000 clients, representing over 1 million distinct providers, including 18 of 22 institutions on the U.S. News Best Hospitals list. Waystar's enterprise-grade platform annually processes over 5 billion healthcare payment transactions, including over $1.2 trillion in annual gross claims and spanning approximately 50% of U.S. patients. Waystar strives to transform healthcare payments so providers can focus on what matters most: their patients and communities. Discover the way forward at waystar.com.

