WBK Engineering Selected by Bureau of Indian Affairs for Multiple Contracts for Safety of Dams, Power and Irrigation Projects

Tribally Owned Civil Engineering Firm to Perform up to $100M in Services through 2029

ST. CHARLES, Ill., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WBK Engineering (WBK), a Bodwé Professional Services company with offices in St. Charles, Illinois, and Battle Creek, Michigan, announced today that the tribally-owned civil engineering firm was selected as the prime contract holder with the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) for a Safety of Dams contract as well as the Irrigation & Power Architect-Engineer Multiple Award Contracts (AEMAC). This award provides a combined contracting opportunity of up to $100M over the next five years.

"WBK Engineering is excited to have been selected for these contracts," said Greg Chismark, WBK president. "These awards allow us to continue our relationship with the BIA and demonstrate our water resource expertise related to dams, hydropower and irrigation across the country."

In addition to prime contracts, WBK will also serve as a subconsultant to larger, global infrastructure firms These relationships strengthen each team's past performance, providing mutually beneficial opportunities with small business set aside as well as unrestricted contracts.

"It is gratifying to see our team's hard work and diligence pay off," said Jeremy Berg, president and chief operating officer of the Bodwé Professional Services Group of Mno-Bmadsen." This is great news for WBK Engineering and the Bodwé Infrastructure Services Branch and will set us up with great opportunities for years to come."

Bodwé Group has a long history of working with the BIA through various architecture and engineering contracts with WBK's sister companies, such as Seven Generations Architecture + Engineering (7GAE). Over the last five years, the BIA's top spending in the architecture and engineering by Products and Services (PSC) and North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) has been with Bodwé Group. The award of these contracts to WBK Engineering allows Bodwé Group expand its partnership with the BIA and to continue their mission of growing the economy and legacy of their tribal owners, the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, while also working to improve the quality of life for Native communities across Indian Country.

ABOUT WBK ENGINEERING

WBK Engineering is a team of civil, water resources, transportation, and structural engineers, infrastructure specialists, land planners and urban designers, environmental scientists, and ecologists. The firm is a Tribally Owned, 8(a), Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE), Indian Small Business Economic Enterprise (ISBEE) company, offering sustainable solutions to complex design, engineering, restoration, and maintenance challenges. WBK is part of the Bodwé Professional Services Group of Mno-Bmadsen, the investment enterprise and a wholly owned instrumentality of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi. WBK has been providing civil and transportation engineering services and related environmental consulting to public and private sector clients for more than 25 years. Learn more at: www.wbkengineering.com

ABOUT BODWÉ PROFESSIONAL SERVICES GROUP

Bodwé is the Professional Services Group of Mno-Bmadsen, the non-gaming investment enterprise and a wholly owned instrumentality of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi. Bodwé Group is comprised of Seven Generations Architecture + Engineering, WBK Engineering, The Steelhead Engineering Company, Blue Star Integrative Studio, Bodwé Federal Services, Bodwé Technology Solutions and Bodwé Infrastructure Services. Bodwé teams provide architecture, interior design, master planning, environmental consulting, and structural, civil, and MEP engineering design, as well as federal consulting services. We partner with Indigenous, healthcare, federal and municipal government, community and private clients across the country. Learn more at: www.bodwegroup.com

ABOUT MNO-BMADSEN

Mno-Bmadsen is a wholly owned instrumentality of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, launched in 2012 and independently managed with the mandate to diversify the Tribe's business interests, revenue streams, and wealth for future generations. The Mno-Bmadsen family of operating companies are organized under four actively managed investment portfolio sectors including a Professional Services Group, Construction Services Group, Manufacturing Services Group, and Commercial Real Estate Services. Mno-Bmadsen also has a number of real estate investments including several mixed-use properties, a hotel and other passive investments. Learn more at: www.mno-bmadsen.com

ABOUT THE POKAGON BAND OF POTAWATOMI INDIANS OF MICHIGAN AND INDIANA

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi's sovereignty was reaffirmed under legislation signed into law by President Clinton in September of 1994. The Pokagon Band is dedicated to providing community development initiatives such as housing, education, family services, medical care, and cultural preservation for its more than 6,000 citizens. The Pokagon Band's ten-county service area includes four counties in Southwestern Michigan and six in Northern Indiana. Its main administrative offices are located in Dowagiac, Mich., with a satellite office in South Bend, Ind. In 2007, it opened Four Winds Casino Resort in New Buffalo, Mich., followed by Four Winds Hartford in 2011, Four Winds Dowagiac in 2013, and Four Winds South Bend in January 2018. The Pokagon Band operates a variety of non-gaming businesses through its investment enterprises, Mno-Bmadsen, and the Pokagon Development Authority. More information is available at www.pokagonband-nsn.gov, www.fourwindscasino.com and www.mno-bmadsen.com

