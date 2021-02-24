WCAS Announces Senior Management Appointments

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the technology and healthcare industries, announced today that Anthony de Nicola has been elevated to Chairman of WCAS and Scott Mackesy will serve as the Firm's Managing Partner. WCAS also announced the appointments of Michael Donovan as Head of the Firm's Technology Group and Brian Regan as Head of the Firm's Healthcare Group. In addition, Eric Lee was named as the Firm's Head of Diversity and Inclusion in addition to continuing his role as a Senior Partner in the Technology Group.

Mike Donovan, Brian Regan and Eric Lee have all been members of the Firm's Management Committee for over six years and will continue in those roles.

Mike Donovan, who joined WCAS in 2001, has led some of WCAS's most important technology investments and serves on the WCAS portfolio company boards of QuickBase, Intoxalock, GovCIO, TrueCommerce and Alert Logic.

Brian Regan, who joined WCAS in 2002, has led the successful build out of WCAS's healthcare provider partnerships models. He serves on the WCAS portfolio company boards of U.S. Anesthesia Partners, US Radiology Specialists, US Acute Care Solutions, Springstone, Abzena, Kiniciti and Shields Health Solutions.

Eric Lee, who joined WCAS in 1999, serves on the WCAS portfolio company boards of Avetta, Clearwater Analytics, Green Street and Revel Systems and has led several of the WCAS's successful technology investments.

Scott Mackesy said, "We are excited about these important leadership appointments, which represent a natural evolution of our Firm and an important step in positioning WCAS for the future. Mike, Brian and Eric have been senior leaders at the Firm for many years and are excellent investors, who have made tremendous contributions to the Firm. They are very well-respected throughout the Firm and among our limited partners."

Anthony de Nicola added, "WCAS is an exceptional firm and, for more than four decades, has been one of the world's leading investors in technology and healthcare. We believe the Firm is incredibly well positioned given our deep industry relationships and we look forward to continuing to build world-class companies and deliver outstanding returns for our investors."

Over the past four decades, WCAS has successfully invested $12 billion of equity in over 100 technology companies and $10 billion of equity in over 90 healthcare companies.

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: technology and healthcare. Since its founding in 1979, the Firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. WCAS has raised and managed funds totaling over $27 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit www.wcas.com.

