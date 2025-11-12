WCG Introduces Breakthrough Analytics to Optimize and Accelerate Clinical Trial Outcomes

CARY, N.C., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, a global leader in providing solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research, today announced the launch of its next-generation Data & Insights Solutions. Guided by the principle that Knowing Changes Everything, WCG is redefining the clinical trial landscape by equipping sponsors and clinical research organizations (CROs) with the trial intelligence, clarity, and objectivity necessary to anticipate challenges, optimize outcomes, and accelerate breakthroughs for patients.

Powered by the depth and breadth of WCG's renowned operational and protocol data — spanning more than 80,000 complete protocols and 40,000 operational performance-benchmarked trials — these solutions embody four foundational pillars:

Predictive intelligence translates raw analytics and protocol insights into actionable foresight for trial design and decision-making.

WCG turns complexity into clarity by transforming complicated protocol and trial data into digestible insights, with an ability to benchmark similar trials.

Every insight is grounded in human-centered outcomes, reducing participant and site burden.

As a trusted partner, WCG delivers objective, defensible intelligence relied upon by sponsors and sites worldwide.

"At WCG, our mission is to improve lives by accelerating research, together," said Sam Srivastava, chief executive officer, WCG. "Our Data & Insights Solutions represent a transformative leap forward in trial optimization. By translating complex data into clear foresight, we enable sponsors to design trials that run smarter, faster, and smoother, helping life-changing therapies reach patients sooner."

Drawing on decades of expertise, WCG's robust analytics and AI-powered methodologies illuminate critical patterns across thousands of trials, enabling industry partners to design protocols, anticipate enrollment challenges, select ideal countries and sites, and proactively identify operational risks before they arise. These capabilities empower clients to move beyond fragmented insights and instead harness evidence-based intelligence, driving trial success from the very start.

"Our industry-leading analytics expertise allows us to deliver objective and trustworthy insights, giving clients the information they need to identify risks early and drive better decisions to achieve greater impact for patients. When we know better, we do better. Knowing changes everything," said Mette Andersen, general manager, Data, Analytics, and Insights Solutions, WCG.

To learn more about how WCG's Data & Insights Solutions are transforming clinical research, visit https://www.wcgclinical.com/knowing/.

About WCG

WCG is at the forefront of accelerating clinical research worldwide, serving as the trusted and preferred partner to biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, contract research organizations (CROs), research institutions, and site partners. Offering a unique combination of expertise, next-generation data and insights, and tech-enabled solutions, WCG reduces complexity and optimizes study operations and outcomes while maintaining the highest standards of human participant protection. For more than 55 years, WCG has maintained a relentless commitment to efficiency, safety, and impact, empowering clinical trials to deliver life-improving therapies swiftly. For more information, please visit wcgclinical.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

