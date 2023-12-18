WCG Expands Board of Directors with Three Distinguished Appointments

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, the global leader in providing solutions that improve and accelerate clinical research, is pleased to announce the appointment of three industry leaders to its board of directors. The strategic additions of Ken Getz, Bob Hugin, and Dr. Amrit Ray bring a wealth of experience and expertise to guide the continued growth and value creation at WCG.

Ken Getz is the executive director of the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development and a renowned industry thought leader. He is an expert in drug research and development, clinical trial management practices, patient engagement, and industry trends. Getz also serves as a research professor at Tufts University School of Medicine, Public Health, and Community Medicine and is the founder of the clinical research non-profit, CISCRP.

Bob Hugin is the former CEO and chairman of Celgene and former chairman of the board of The Pharmaceuticals Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA). With a notable background as a director of various corporations, including Chubb Limited and Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Inc., Hugin brings invaluable insights into corporate leadership, strategy, and governance.

Amrit Ray, MD, is the former global president and head of R&D at Pfizer Upjohn. As a distinguished physician researcher, Dr. Ray enhances the board with his extensive biopharmaceuticals experience across research, phases I – IV development, regulatory, safety, and medical affairs on a global scale. Along with his board director experience at companies such as Fortrea, Ultragenyx, and Press Ganey, Dr. Ray is a trustee at The Hastings Center for bioethics and serves on the steering group of the Good Clinical Trials Collaborative, reflecting his commitment to patient advocacy and advancing global healthcare.

WCG's Chief Executive Officer, Sam Srivastava, expressed enthusiasm about the new appointments, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Ken, Bob, and Amrit to our already talented board of directors. Their leadership, experience, and market presence will be instrumental in our continued growth and success as we create meaningful impact for our clients, partners, and the industry, helping to overcome barriers to effectively advance research that can impact and save lives."

These additions to the board of directors will further strengthen WCG's position as a thought leader and trusted partner in clinical research. This further underscores WCG's relentless commitment to advancing clinical research and dedication to innovation and excellence.

About WCG

WCG is a global leader of solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research. Biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, contract research organizations (CROs), research institutions, and sites partner with us for our unmatched expertise, data intelligence, and purpose-built technology to make informed decisions and optimize study outcomes, while maintaining the highest standards of human participant protection. WCG raises the bar by pioneering new concepts, reimagining processes, fostering compliance and safety, and empowering those who perform clinical trials to accelerate the delivery of medical therapies and devices that improve lives. For more information, please visit wcgclinical.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X @WCGClinical.

