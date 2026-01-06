WCG Unveils 2026 Trends and Insights Report: Charting a New Era of Readiness, Innovation, and Human-Centric Clinical Research

CARY, N.C., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, a global leader in providing solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research, today announced the publication of its 2026 Trends and Insights Report. This annual analysis offers a comprehensive look at the forces reshaping clinical trials, spotlighting the readiness, resilience, and participant-centered approaches that will define success in the coming year.

As the clinical research landscape enters a period of rapid transformation, the 2026 report underscores a pivotal shift: innovation alone is no longer enough. Operational preparedness and human connection are now essential drivers of progress. Drawing on WCG's deep expertise and industry-wide data, the report explores the critical trends that sponsors, CROs, sites, and investigators must navigate to deliver therapies that change lives.

Key Focus Areas for 2026:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML): AI and ML have moved from experimental tools to operational mainstays, enabling proactive prediction, streamlined workflows, and enhanced recruitment. The report highlights both the promise of these technologies and the ethical imperatives — governance, transparency, and privacy — that must guide their adoption.





AI and ML have moved from experimental tools to operational mainstays, enabling proactive prediction, streamlined workflows, and enhanced recruitment. The report highlights both the promise of these technologies and the ethical imperatives — governance, transparency, and privacy — that must guide their adoption. Site Readiness & Investigator Enablement: With trial complexity and administrative burden on the rise, site and investigator preparedness is now a continuous operational asset. The report details strategies for workforce development, infrastructure maturity, and collaborative ecosystems that accelerate study activation and improve outcomes.





With trial complexity and administrative burden on the rise, site and investigator preparedness is now a continuous operational asset. The report details strategies for workforce development, infrastructure maturity, and collaborative ecosystems that accelerate study activation and improve outcomes. Participant Experience, Engagement & Retention: The participant journey is at the heart of clinical research. WCG's analysis reveals that participant-driven design, equitable compensation, and meaningful human connection are key to improving enrollment, retention, and data quality. Technology can enhance access, but trust and empathy remain vital.





The participant journey is at the heart of clinical research. WCG's analysis reveals that participant-driven design, equitable compensation, and meaningful human connection are key to improving enrollment, retention, and data quality. Technology can enhance access, but trust and empathy remain vital. Cell, Gene & Advanced Therapies: Advanced therapeutics are rapidly expanding, bringing new workflows, safety considerations, and regulatory requirements. The report examines the operational and workforce challenges of integrating these modalities, as well as the opportunities for personalized medicine and rare disease innovation.





Advanced therapeutics are rapidly expanding, bringing new workflows, safety considerations, and regulatory requirements. The report examines the operational and workforce challenges of integrating these modalities, as well as the opportunities for personalized medicine and rare disease innovation. Operational Resilience & Collaboration: Across every trend, the need for resilient, adaptable, and collaborative approaches is clear. The report calls for deeper alignment between sponsors, sites, and CROs, and for the adoption of quality-driven, risk-proportionate frameworks that turn complexity into opportunity.

"WCG's 2026 Trends and Insights Report reflects a new reality for clinical research, one where readiness, ethics, and participant experience are as critical as scientific innovation," said Sam Srivastava, chief executive officer, WCG. "This year's report is both a guide and a call to action for stakeholders across the research ecosystem. By integrating technology with human judgment and fostering operational maturity, we can deliver therapies faster, safer, and with greater impact for patients worldwide."

The report equips industry leaders with actionable insights to navigate the evolving landscape, from the integration of AI and advanced therapies to the imperative of participant-centric design. Success in 2026 will depend on the ability to balance innovation with responsibility, efficiency with empathy, and collaboration with resilience.

The 2026 WCG Trends and Insights Report is now available.

