WCG Launches AIMS 4.1 Platform with Enhanced Endpoint Adjudication Capabilities to Facilitate Expert Review of Clinical Trial Data

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG ACI Clinical, the leading specialty provider of independent endpoint adjudication and data monitoring committees for clinical trials, has launched the latest iteration of its proprietary AIMS® (Adjudication Information Management System) platform. AIMS 4.1 offers users of WCG's endpoint adjudication solutions an enhanced interface and workflow experience.

An Endpoint Adjudication Committee is an independent group of experts that reviews clinical trial data in order to give expert opinions about clinical safety or efficacy events of interest.

Custom-built to streamline the adjudication process, the AIMS web-based platform allows global medical experts to seamlessly review pre-packaged clinical trial event data and provide their expert assessment, through a single interface.

Unlike other adjudication platforms, the AIMS platform was originally designed with a simple, efficient interface for medical expert users, and helps sponsors enhance trial integrity, reduce variation in important clinical trial events and, ultimately, mitigate risk and improve patient safety in clinical trials. With AIMS 4.1, users' experiences will be further enhanced with highly intuitive workflows, actionable report dashboards, updated interfaces, and streamlined data processing.

"WCG ACI Clinical deeply understands expert committees and how to optimize their value in clinical programs. We understand each committee member's time is limited and valuable. That's why we designed AIMS to allow committee members to do what they do best: review global trial data, provide their expert assessments, and increase confidence in endpoint accuracy," explained Jonathan Seltzer, MD, MBA, MA, FACC, Chief Scientific Officer of WCG ACI Clinical.

Clients and committee members beta testing the newest version welcomed the enhancements:

"As a long-time participant in Endpoint Adjudication Committees (EACs) and a multi-year AIMS user, I am very excited to see the latest upgrades to the AIMS platform. The new enhancements not only make it easier for Members to review clinical data and vote but also significantly enhance the efficiency of these tasks both in the office and on the go." – Dr. James Januzzi , Hutter Family Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School

Sponsor "WCG ACI Clinical has been superb in the process, as usual. I think the process, the workflow, and WCG ACI Clinical's responsiveness are excellent. The AIMS system is one of the best I have used." – Member

"The latest upgrade is yet another step in WCG ACI Clinical's continuing quest to integrate scientific excellence, best practices and exceptional user experience," said Donald A. Deieso, PhD, Chairman and CEO of WCG. "By bringing together clinical expertise from its 700+ global expert community and adjudication expertise from over two decades of successful program support, WCG ACI Clinical's endpoint adjudication solutions are highly differentiated in the industry—the only model that combines specially trained adjudication staff, proprietary technology, and thoughtfully designed processes in one place."

WCG ACI Clinical's expert committee platform enables clinical development companies of all sizes to:

Mitigate safety signal risks, data quality risks, and regulatory perception risks to steer trials in the right direction

Assess risk with consistent characterizations of event findings

Bolster regulatory strategy prior to submission, speeding time, and lowering cost to market

Submit data and gain expanded labeling to drive increased adoption

Provide retrospective/prospective analyses for additional post-approval labeling

Receive optimized reimbursement

Those interested in a demo of the differentiated platform can visit www.aciclinical.com , or contact WCG ACI Clinical at info@aciclinical.com .

About WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group)

WCG is the world's leading provider of solutions that measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research. The industry's first clinical services organization (CSO), WCG enables biopharmaceutical companies, CROs and institutions to accelerate the delivery of new treatments and therapies to patients, while maintaining the highest standards of human subject protection. For more information, please visit www.wcgclinical.com or follow us on Twitter @ WCGClinical .

About WCG ACI Clinical

WCG ACI Clinical is a specialty provider of clinical trial committees and clinical trial advisory services. WCG ACI Clinical maintains deep involvement in several public-private thought leadership efforts to improve the quality and effectiveness of clinical trials by enhancing data integrity for regulators and the scientific community to drive efficiencies in clinical research and enable more informed decision-making.

