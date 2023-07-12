WCG Publishes Report Providing Assessment of Motivators Across All Clinical Research Stakeholders

News provided by

WCG

12 Jul, 2023, 10:36 ET

PRINCETON, N.J., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, one of the world's leading providers of solutions that measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research, released its 2023 Avoca State of the Industry Report. The report provides a 360-degree review of what motivates or deters potential volunteers from participating in clinical trials, and what steps can be taken to encourage more participation, particularly among underrepresented groups.

The survey, conducted between December 2022 and March 2023, recruited respondents from stakeholders across the clinical trial continuum – sponsors, providers, site staff, and patients – to identify opportunities to improve both the participant and site experience. Findings demonstrate the ability to develop a clinical trial experience that is more "personal" will increase motivation to participate. The report includes actionable findings from multiple points of view, as well as a detailed sample composition and analytics by audience.

"For more than 20 years, Avoca has surveyed industry stakeholders to gain an understanding of key trends affecting outsourced clinical development," explains Christine Albano, general manager, WCG Benchmarking & Analytics. "This latest research included a broadened outreach to collect more diverse perspectives, focusing on the imperative of patient centricity and the need for expanding clinical trial participation."

The full 2023 Avoca State of the Industry Report contains high-level findings and implications for sponsors, providers, site staff, and patients, and can be accessed for free on Avoca's website.

About Avoca

Avoca, a WCG company, has been dedicated to improving quality and compliance in the clinical trial execution process. Integrating deep subject matter expertise with industry-leading approaches and technology, we tailor solutions that help companies build industry-leading quality management, inspection readiness, and effective oversight systems into existing processes. Our mission is to have a positive impact on all clinical trials by helping clinical research companies increase quality, ensure compliance, and improve efficiency so that medicines can reach patients faster. Avoca joined the WCG family of companies in April 2021. For more information, visit www.theavocagroup.com.

About WCG

WCG is a global leader of solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research. Biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, contract research organizations (CROs), research institutions, and sites partner with us for our unmatched expertise, data intelligence, and purpose-built technology to make informed decisions and optimize study outcomes, while maintaining the highest standards of human participant protection. WCG raises the bar by pioneering new concepts, reimagining processes, fostering compliance and safety, and empowering those who perform clinical trials to accelerate the delivery of medical therapies and devices that improve lives. For more information, please visit wcgclinical.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter @WCGClinical.

SOURCE WCG

Also from this source

WCG Announces Partnership with Mint Medical to Support Imaging in Oncology Clinical Trials

WCG Unveils New Brand Identity, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Best-in-Class Partnership

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.