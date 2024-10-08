WCG Releases 2024 Report on Top Issues Impacting Clinical Research Sites

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, the global leader in providing solutions that measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research, today released the WCG 2024 Clinical Research Site Challenges Report. The report features the latest data and insights from clinical research sites about the most significant challenges impacting those sites today.

The global site survey includes responses from more than 850 clinical research sites, gathering valuable insights into the top challenges they are facing, the solutions they've implemented, and more. "With WCG's unparalleled leadership in clinical research site enablement, we are committed to transforming challenges into opportunities, driving innovation, and ensuring every site is equipped to excel in this rapidly evolving landscape," said WCG Chief Executive Officer Sam Srivastava.

In this report, readers will find in-depth analysis into current site challenges, including top contributors to study start-up delays, their ability to participate in new trials, staff turnover percentages, and more, while also comparing prior year data. The report examines the top issues and provides recommendations to combat these site challenges, including trial complexity, recruitment and retention, study start-up, and site staffing.

"The difficulty of conducting clinical trials has intensified, with 38% of sites surveyed saying that the complexity of clinical trials is their top issue," remarked Sandy Smith, senior vice president, Clinical Solutions & Strategic Partnering, WCG. "This trend of increasing trial complexity has been exacerbated by ongoing time constraints, resource issues, enrollment challenges, and the added burden of new technologies. As a result, many sites are struggling to keep pace with the demands of modern clinical research. This report dives into these issues, providing actionable insights and recommendations for clinical research sites, sponsors, CROs, and service providers to work together to more effectively solve these challenges."

The full WCG 2024 Clinical Research Site Challenges Report contains more than 20 recommendations and insights for 2024 for sites, sponsors, and CROs, and can be accessed for free on WCG's website. Learn more about the report and its contents at WCG's three-part webinar series beginning Nov. 7. Webinar topics include the complexity of clinical trials, recruitment and retention, and study start-up. Register now.

