WCG Unveils 2025 Trends and Insights Report: Driving Innovation and Excellence in Clinical Research

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, a global leader in providing solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research, today announced the release of its 2025 Trends and Insights Report. This annual report offers a deep dive into the critical trends shaping clinical trials that deliver lifesaving therapies to patients worldwide.

Leveraging WCG's extensive expertise, the report identifies five pivotal focus areas for 2025:

AI and Machine Learning – Enhancing operational efficiency by revolutionizing trial design, participant recruitment, and site performance.



Site Preparedness for Future Clinical Trials – Elevating infrastructure, training, and collaboration to drive site success and participant engagement.



Regulatory Innovation and Single IRB Models – Streamlining review processes to reduce redundancy and accelerate multi-site study start-up times.



Precision Oncology and Biomarker-Driven Trials – Delivering a new gold standard in personalized medicine with targeted, biomarker-based approaches.



Diversity in Clinical Trials – Breaking barriers to representation through innovative recruitment models and community engagement strategies, ensuring equitable access to life-changing therapies.

"The 2025 WCG Trends and Insights Report encapsulates the innovation and personalization that define the future of clinical research," said Sam Srivastava, chief executive officer of WCG. "At WCG, we are committed to empowering stakeholders across the research ecosystem with actionable insights that improve outcomes, accelerate trials, and ultimately, improve patient care. This year's report is both a roadmap and a call to action for advancing clinical trials with purpose and precision."

With these key themes, the report equips sponsors, CROs, sites, and regulators with the valuable insights needed to effectively navigate an evolving landscape, from the rise of artificial intelligence to the imperative need to foster diversity in clinical trials. Successfully addressing these areas will ultimately lead to better clinical outcomes in our industry, enhancing participant care and ensuring the delivery of more efficient and effective therapies to patients worldwide.

The 2025 WCG Trends and Insights Report is now available. To access the report, visit wcgclinical.com.

About WCG

WCG is a global leader of solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research. Biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, contract research organizations (CROs), research institutions, and sites partner with us for our unmatched expertise, data intelligence, and purpose-built technology to make informed decisions and optimize study outcomes, while maintaining the highest standards of human participant protection. WCG raises the bar by pioneering new concepts, reimagining processes, fostering compliance and safety, and empowering those who perform clinical trials to accelerate the delivery of medical therapies and devices that improve lives. For more information, please visit wcgclinical.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X @WCGClinical.

