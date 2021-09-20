WCG Unveils Expanded Consortium Dedicated to Optimizing Clinical Trial Quality Management, Compliance and Standardization

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG™, a leading provider of clinical trial solutions, today announced the expansion of WCG Avoca Quality Consortium (AQC), a forum dedicated to improving clinical trials via the development of standardized performance metrics and knowledge sharing that drives cross-industry collaboration. WCG AQC brings together WCG Metrics Champion Consortium (MCC) and AQC, creating an industry-leading organization uniquely positioned to drive the adoption of quality management and compliance best practices across the global clinical trials industry.

"The quality of our work in the global clinical trials community is vital to our collective mission of bringing new and better therapies to patients," said Donald A. Deieso, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of WCG. "We believe that collaboration and knowledge sharing are critical to driving essential quality improvements and ensuring compliance in clinical research, and standardized performance metrics and benchmarking data are key components of this, which is why we've integrated MCC and AQC. WCG is making it possible for industry stakeholders to work together to determine how to consistently measure trial performance and improve it based on actionable insights."

Founded in 2006, MCC's members include biopharmaceutical and medical device trial sponsors, CROs, research sites and technology service providers. Via their MCC membership, they collaboratively develop standardized performance metrics and associated tools to optimize clinical trial execution.

WCG Avoca is a life sciences consulting firm dedicated to improving quality and compliance in the clinical trial execution process. Integrating deep subject-matter expertise with industry-leading approaches and technologies, the organization tailors solutions that help companies build quality management, inspection readiness and effective oversight systems into existing processes.

WCG AQC membership combines the benefits offered by both MCC and Avoca. The integration will also include a single platform that will be rolled out to members in January 2022, providing them with a robust virtual knowledge center.

Patricia Leuchten, Founder and CEO of WCG Avoca added: "The coming together of the Metrics Champion Consortium and the AQC will have profound and enduring benefits for the life sciences industry. Our combined work will result in a fully integrated, logically organized, comprehensive catalog of clinical trial metrics. This will help drive standardization across the industry and, in turn, move us toward greater clarity and efficiency. Ultimately, implementation of improved measurement programs that have a focus on outcomes will lead to higher quality in clinical trial execution across the industry."

Linda Sullivan, Executive Director, MCC commented, "Bringing the MCC and AQC communities and resources together into a single consortium is a win-win for the industry. This global, multi-stakeholder group will be the place where thought leaders and operational teams come together to meet peers, exchange ideas and collaborate to improve the planning, execution and oversight of clinical trials. The consortium will play a key role when regulatory authorities release ICH E6 R3 and ICH E8 R1 addendums in that the industry will have a single knowledge portal for discussing the implications of the updates. Consortium members will have access to practical tools for rapid implementation. Combining the resources and know-how of both consortia into a unified platform is a game changer for our industry."

