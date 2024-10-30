WCG Unveils Major Enhancements to the Industry-Leading Site Network

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, the global leader in providing solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research, proudly announces major enhancements to its premier Site Network. As a result of substantial investments and expanded capabilities, the WCG Site Network will be the largest and most advanced traditional site network in the industry, offering unparalleled advantages for research sites and sponsors/CROs alike. A new site support team is specifically dedicated to helping network sites optimize their study performance and enrollment. This improved network empowers sites with more study opportunities, streamlined processes, and enhanced performance, while providing sponsors and CROs with faster timelines and broader participant access.

"We are deeply committed to enabling sites and studies to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency and success, and the new enhancements to our WCG Site Network further emphasize that commitment," said Sam Srivastava, chief executive officer, WCG. "Our goal is to accelerate the path from groundbreaking research to transformative treatment, reflecting our unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence in clinical trials."

Value delivered from the WCG Site Network:

Expanded Study Opportunities: Access to 300+ study opportunities per year, ensuring a steady flow of research participation options for research sites.

Improved Site Performance: Average of 28% higher site performance compared to sites outside of the WCG Site Network.

Reduced Administrative Burden: Streamlined processes and personalized study management.

Enhanced Enrollment: Average of 34% increase in enrollment.

Extensive Network: Access to more than 470 independent site and community hospitals, and 1,000+ vetted and experienced principal investigators.

Accelerated Timelines: Up to 27% faster contracting timelines and an average of 29% faster study start-up timelines.

"As a trusted partner, we remain focused on supporting research sites with best-in-class resources and opportunities while also providing sponsors and CROs with a more robust, faster, and streamlined path to clinical trial success," said Lindsay McCarthy, vice president of the WCG Site Network.

About WCG

WCG is a global leader of solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research. Biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, contract research organizations (CROs), research institutions, and sites partner with us for our unmatched expertise, data intelligence, and purpose-built technology to make informed decisions and optimize study outcomes, while maintaining the highest standards of human participant protection. WCG raises the bar by pioneering new concepts, reimagining processes, fostering compliance and safety, and empowering those who perform clinical trials to accelerate the delivery of medical therapies and devices that improve lives. For more information, please visit wcgclinical.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X @WCGClinical.

