WCG Unveils New Brand Identity, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Best-in-Class Partnership

WCG

12 Jun, 2023

PRINCETON, N.J., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, one of the world's leading providers of solutions that measurably improve the quality, efficiency, and safety of clinical research, today announces the launch of its new brand identity. The rebranding represents the full integration of WCG's companies and emphasizes WCG's commitment to partner with stakeholders to bring life-changing therapies to patients, faster.

"WCG began as an ethical review company 55 years ago," said Sam Srivastava, chief executive officer, WCG. "While our origins include pioneering work in that area, through strategic acquisitions and organic growth we have accumulated unmatched domain expertise and evolved into a trusted partner supporting our clients throughout the clinical trial journey. Our new look and feel better reflect our true identity as a leader providing the connectivity, data intelligence, and expertise required to successfully advance clinical research."

"Our rebranding is more than a new logo," added Carmin Gade, chief marketing officer, WCG. "We've transformed from the inside out to ensure we're streamlined and efficient in serving our clients. Our purpose-fit solutions enable the successful advancement of research protocols aimed at improving global health on a massive scale. In 2022, we touched 90 percent of all clinical trials globally. To continue that momentum and optimize our value delivery, we sought to bring together our many legacy companies and unite as one WCG. That's the beauty of our new brand."

As clinical trials face new global headwinds, WCG is uniquely positioned to help the clinical research industry succeed through its three brand pillars: connectivity, data intelligence, and expertise.

  • WCG supports connectivity throughout the clinical trial ecosystem. The company's technology solutions, services, data, and expertise enable sponsors, CROs, sites, and trial participants to collaborate in navigating increasingly complex protocol requirements.
  • WCG leverages the power of data intelligence to enable clinical trial success. Proprietary insights and predictive analytics allow clients to detect meaningful patterns, from recruitment trends to historical site performance, to data anomalies and potential safety issues. Insights inform decision-making and support optimal diversity of participants, so that studies accurately reflect patient populations.
  • WCG's decades of deep domain expertise help accelerate the development of life-changing therapies by improving the conduct and quality of clinical trials.

The rebrand of WCG not only elevates the company's visual identity but also supports WCG's mission to improve lives by accelerating research, together.

For more information about WCG and its new visual identity, visit the updated website at wcgclinical.com or stop by Booth #231 at the Drug Information Association (DIA) Annual Meeting, June 25 - 29, in Boston, MA.

About WCG

WCG is a global leader of solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research. Biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, contract research organizations (CROs), research  institutions, and sites partner with us for our unmatched expertise, data intelligence, and purpose-built technology to make informed decisions and optimize study outcomes, while maintaining the highest standards of human participant protection. WCG raises the bar by pioneering new concepts, reimagining processes, fostering compliance and safety, and empowering those who perform clinical trials to accelerate the delivery of medical therapies and devices that improve lives.  For more information, please visit wcgclinical.com or follow us on Twitter @WCGClinical or LinkedIn.

