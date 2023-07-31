WCG Welcomes Donna Snyder, MD, MBE, as Executive Physician

PRINCETON, N.J., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, the global leader in providing solutions that measurably improve the quality, efficiency, and safety of clinical research, today announces the appointment of Donna Snyder, MD, MBE, as Executive Physician. Dr. Snyder's extensive experience and leadership in clinical research, including over a decade with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), will increase WCG's expertise and capabilities to accelerate and advance clinical trials.

As Executive Physician, Dr. Snyder will play a pivotal role in collaborating with clients and stakeholders across WCG's business units. With her training in pediatrics, bioethics, and product and drug development, she brings invaluable expertise gained during her tenure with the FDA and as a practicing physician.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Snyder to WCG," said Sam Srivastava, chief executive officer, WCG. "Dr. Snyder's expertise in drug development and ethical considerations will further strengthen the partnership and solutions WCG offers our clients to support their goals to be more efficient and effective throughout their trials. Her focus on patient-centric care and how it relates to enhanced clinical outcomes will undoubtedly benefit our clients and the patients they serve."

Dr. Snyder has earned widespread recognition as an expert in applying scientific and ethical regulations related to the inclusion of children in clinical research and the development of pediatric products. She has co-authored numerous books and publications, solidifying her position as a respected thought leader in her field. She holds a Master's in Bioethics (MBE) from the University of Pennsylvania, in addition to her MD and Bachelor of Arts in Biology from the University of Virginia. Furthermore, she completed a fellowship in General Academic Pediatrics at Johns Hopkins University.

"I'm delighted to join the exceptionally talented, mission-driven team at WCG," remarked Dr. Snyder. "Additionally, the company's commitment to innovation in clinical research is inspiring. I look forward to playing a role in helping to accelerate clinical research for our clients, while upholding the ethical standards for which WCG is known."

About WCG

WCG is a global leader of solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research. Biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, contract research organizations (CROs), research  institutions, and sites partner with us for our unmatched expertise, data intelligence, and purpose-built technology to make informed decisions and optimize study outcomes, while maintaining the highest standards of human participant protection. WCG raises the bar by pioneering new concepts, reimagining processes, fostering compliance and safety, and empowering those who perform clinical trials to accelerate the delivery of medical therapies and devices that improve lives.  For more information, please visit wcgclinical.com or follow us on Twitter @WCGClinical or LinkedIn.

