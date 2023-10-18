WCG's 2023 Fall Patient Forum Brings Patient Advocacy to the Forefront of Clinical Research

News provided by

WCG

18 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, the global leader in providing solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research, will host a virtual, Fall 2023 Patient Forum on Oct. 25, 2023, from 12 – 3 p.m. EDT. The Patient Forum is an annual event that aims to uncover the most valuable information to patients that can change clinical trial outcomes.

Topics that will be covered during the forum include:

  • Patient and researcher collaboration
  • Diversity in clinical trial enrollment
  • Intertwining of rare and common diseases
  • Technology, science, and policy for better access
  • Historic patient innovation in recent drug approvals
  • Reasons for hope at the frontier of drug development

Hosted by Stephen Smith, president of Patient Advocacy at WCG, the Patient Forum is a place to hear from the experts: patients, their families and other caregivers, patient advocates, and professionals in health care and drug development as they collaborate to develop new treatments and discuss pivotal successes in the modernization of clinical trials.

"Having a place where thought leaders can meet and collaborate alongside patients, caregivers, clinicians, and patient advocates to improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research is absolutely necessary in this space," says Smith. "Sharing experiences and insights is the best way to aggregate all the information together in a way that leads to positive change and an impactful path forward."

There will be 13 speaker sessions where participants in the forum can hear firsthand experience and insights from professionals, survivors, and advocates across various therapeutic areas. Thought leaders include Peter DiBiaso, MHA, WCG and Parkinson's Disease patient advocate; Victoria DiBiaso, MPH, BScN, Sanofi and Parkinson's Disease spouse and caregiver; LaShell Robinson, head of DE&I in Clinical Research, Takeda, as well as people living with a wide range of diseases and their family members.

Register now for the digital event.

About WCG

WCG is a global leader of solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research. Biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, contract research organizations (CROs), research institutions, and sites partner with us for our unmatched expertise, data intelligence, and purpose-built technology to make informed decisions and optimize study outcomes, while maintaining the highest standards of human participant protection. WCG raises the bar by pioneering new concepts, reimagining processes, fostering compliance and safety, and empowering those who perform clinical trials to accelerate the delivery of medical therapies and devices that improve lives. For more information, please visit wcgclinical.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter @WCGClinical.

SOURCE WCG

Also from this source

WCG Raises the Bar in Quality Management Standards, Becoming ISO 9001 Certified in both IRB and IBC

WCG Raises the Bar in Quality Management Standards, Becoming ISO 9001 Certified in both IRB and IBC

WCG, the global leader in providing solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research, announced today the extension of its ISO 9001 ...
Disruptive Innovation at DPHARM: WCG Deploys AI to Deliver Efficient, Safe, and Impactful Clinical Research

Disruptive Innovation at DPHARM: WCG Deploys AI to Deliver Efficient, Safe, and Impactful Clinical Research

WCG, the global leader in providing solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research, will share how to safely use artificial...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.