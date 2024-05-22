WCG's Innovative Hematology/Oncology Solutions to be Highlighted at ASCO

PRINCETON, N.J., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, the global leader in providing solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research, is pleased to highlight its hematology and oncology solutions at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Conference in Chicago, IL, May 31 to June 4, 2024.

Demonstrating a strong commitment to supporting the success of hematology/oncology clinical programs, WCG is one of the longest standing institutional review boards to oversee foundational hematology/oncology trials, while also offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to address the unique challenges of these trials. From trial design and study start-up to recruitment and retention, as well as trial oversight and analytics, WCG provides expertise and support at every stage of the clinical development process.

"At WCG, our mission is to improve lives by accelerating research, together. As we advance hematology/oncology research, our dedication lies not just in providing agile, flexible, and technology-driven solutions, but in putting patients at the heart of everything we do," said Sam Srivastava, chief executive officer, WCG. "We recognize the intricate challenges within this therapeutic area and take pride in crafting tailored solutions that not only support our clients but also prioritize the well-being and experiences of patients throughout their journey."

Harnessing a wealth of experience, including scientific advisors and a specialized team of scientific, statistical, and operational experts, WCG is uniquely positioned to support the success of hematology/oncology clinical programs. "WCG is a leader in the market of reviewing early phase oncology trials and the ever-changing landscape they present for clinicians, sponsors, and patients." adds Brant Nicks, senior vice president, Clinical Solutions and Strategic Partnering, WCG. "The team has successfully conducted more than 3,300 early phase oncology study reviews in the U.S. Our deep expertise, coupled with an extensive network of investigators and dependable site relationships, improves trial efficiency and quality."

Key highlights of WCG's solutions for hematology/oncology include:

Tailored Solutions : Fit-for-purpose solutions and technologies to navigate the complexities of hematology/oncology trials.

: Fit-for-purpose solutions and technologies to navigate the complexities of hematology/oncology trials. Data- and Tech-Driven Approach : Utilization of one of the largest repositories of data, best practices, and benchmarks to improve clinical development.

: Utilization of one of the largest repositories of data, best practices, and benchmarks to improve clinical development. Full-Service Imaging Core Lab : With 180+ board-certified radiologists adept at the widely used evaluation criteria for hematology/oncology trials.

: With 180+ board-certified radiologists adept at the widely used evaluation criteria for hematology/oncology trials. Ethical and Biosafety Review Expertise: Industry leadership in ethical review across all clinical trial phases, with extensive experience in hematology/oncology.

Learn more about WCG's hematology/oncology solutions at https://www.wcgclinical.com/solutions/hematology-oncology-solutions/ or meet WCG experts at the ASCO Conference, booth #31117, presenting an opportunity to learn more about the company's hematology/oncology solutions, discuss trial design strategies, explore recruitment and retention tactics, or delve into data-driven analytics.

