WDIV Local 4 Brings Its Newsroom Closer to Home with Fourgrounds, a First-of-Its-Kind Newsroom-and-Coffee-Shop Concept in Downtown Plymouth

Grand opening set for Wednesday, July 22 — expanding Local 4's hyper-local coverage across Plymouth and the surrounding Western Wayne County communities

PLYMOUTH, Mich., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WDIV Local 4, Detroit's NBC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station, today opens Fourgrounds, a first-of-its-kind coffee shop and satellite newsroom in downtown Plymouth, with doors opening to the public on Wednesday, July 22 at 995 W. Ann Arbor Trail, Plymouth, Michigan.

It's a fair question: why would a TV station open a coffee shop?

Fourgrounds Coffee

Because journalism, at its best, is a promise to a community — to show up for it, to advocate for it, and to tell its stories honestly and well. That promise is harder to keep from behind a camera and a desk alone. Fourgrounds is Local 4's answer: a first-of-its-kind concept that plants a working newsroom inside a neighborhood coffee shop, so that promise can play out face to face. Our reporters and anchors don't just want to cover Plymouth and the surrounding communities — they want to sit down in them, listen to them, and carry their stories forward.

Fourgrounds is built around that idea. It's a real coffee shop, first — serving locally roasted coffee through a partnership with Great Lakes Coffee, a Detroit-based roaster — but it also functions as a working satellite of Local 4's newsroom, giving the station a standing, physical presence in the community it covers. It's a model few, if any, local TV newsrooms in the country have tried: not a pop-up, not a one-time event, but a permanent space where journalism and daily life share the same room.

And it's a standing invitation. Bring us the story you think Southeast Michigan needs to hear. Tell us who in your neighborhood deserves recognition, what issue deserves a spotlight, what's changing on your block that the rest of the region should know about. That's the job — and now there's a table for it.

"Journalism only works if a community trusts you enough to hand you their stories," said Stephanie Slagle, Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer and General Manager of WDIV Local 4. "Fourgrounds gives our reporters and anchors a place to earn that trust in person — to sit down with the people of Plymouth and the surrounding communities, hear what matters to them, and go tell those stories the way they deserve to be told."

Grand opening details:

Date: Wednesday, July 22

Wednesday, July 22 Location: Fourgrounds, 995 W. Ann Arbor Trail, Plymouth, Michigan

Fourgrounds, 995 W. Ann Arbor Trail, Plymouth, Michigan Hours: M-Sa 7a-5p, Su 9a-5p

The community is invited to stop by for the opening, sit down with Local 4 reporters and anchors, and share the stories they want to see told. Fourgrounds will remain an ongoing home for that work — a place where residents of Plymouth, Canton, Northville, Novi, Livonia, and all surrounding communities can tell Local 4's journalists what deserves coverage, and where those stories can start.

About WDIV Local 4

WDIV Local 4 is Detroit's NBC affiliate and a property of Graham Media Group. For decades, Local 4 has delivered news, weather, and community coverage across Southeast Michigan, with a continued commitment to being a trusted, visible presence in the neighborhoods it serves.

About Graham Media Group

Graham Media Group is a local media company dedicated to informing and celebrating the communities it serves. The company is made up of seven local media outlets — KPRC (Houston), WDIV (Detroit), WSLS (Roanoke), KSAT (San Antonio), WKMG (Orlando), WJXT (Jacksonville), and WCWJ (Jacksonville) — along with Graham Digital, Omne, and Social News Desk, delivering local news, programming, advertising solutions, and digital media tools across television, online, mobile, streaming, podcasts, and audio devices. Headquartered in Detroit, Graham Media Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at www.grahammedia.com.

About Fourgrounds

Fourgrounds is a first-of-its-kind coffee shop and satellite newsroom in downtown Plymouth, Michigan, created by WDIV Local 4 in partnership with Great Lakes Coffee. It serves as a gathering space for Plymouth and the surrounding Western Wayne County communities and an extension of Local 4's commitment to local connection.

SOURCE Graham Media Group