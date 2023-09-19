We Are All Human Foundation Honors Lady Mariéme Jamme with 2023 Social Impact Champion Award

News provided by

We Are All Human

19 Sep, 2023, 06:00 ET

Edelman's CEO, Richard Edelman, Presents Prestigious Award During UNGA High-Level Week

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The We Are All Human Foundation, a leading global nonprofit dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), proudly presented the 2023 Social Impact Champion Award upon Lady Mariéme Jamme at a ceremony held during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-level week kick-off reception on September 17, 2023. The event, attended by global leaders, influencers, and advocates, marked a pivotal moment in the ongoing effort to promote positive social change and elevate the importance of social responsibility across various sectors.

Renowned public relations expert and philanthropist Richard Edelman presented the award. During the presentation, Edelman shared his perspective on Lady Mariéme Jamme's remarkable dedication, stating, "Her fervent belief is that Africa is the land of opportunities and that entrepreneurs have the keys to change the continent. She understands the power of networking, mobilizing businesspeople, and engaging with government leaders, whether it be at events like Davos or through her directorship at the World Wide Web Foundation".

The exclusive ceremony took place at the esteemed Century Association in New York City. It served as a momentous occasion to drive a networking stage while emphasizing the significance of the 'S' in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) across various sectors.

Honoring a Remarkable Advocate
Lady Mariéme Jamme, an internationally recognized tech entrepreneur, philanthropist, and advocate for education and women's empowerment, received this esteemed award for her outstanding contributions to social impact and her tireless efforts to bridge the digital divide in underserved communities worldwide. Her work aligns seamlessly with the mission of the We Are All Human Foundation, dedicated to fostering a world where everyone has the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their background or circumstances.

In a related announcement, Claudia Romo Edelman, the Founder of the We Are All Human Foundation, and Cynthia Kleinbaum Milner, an executive in one of the most innovative Fintech companies, MoneyLion, have launched a groundbreaking podcast for women titled "A La Latina: The Playbook to Succeed Being Your Authentic Self." This global podcast aims to empower and inspire women to succeed while staying true to their authentic selves. The podcast promises to provide valuable insights, advice, and stories from successful women who have overcome challenges to reach their goals.

About We Are All Human:
We Are All Human is a registered 501 (c)3 public charity devoted to advancing Equity, Diversity and inclusion for all, with a particular focus on accelerating the progress of Hispanics in the United States. Its biggest platform - the Hispanic Star - was a finalist on the 2023 Collective Social Innovation Award of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship.

Media Contact
Marisa García de Celis
[email protected] 

SOURCE We Are All Human

Also from this source

NEW STUDY REVEALS HISPANICS FEEL MORE EXCLUDED FROM THE AMERICAN CULTURE AND DISREGARDED BY BIG BRANDS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.