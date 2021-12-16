WE ARE ALL HUMAN'S HISPANIC STAR SHINES BRIGHTLY IN 2021 FOR THE HISPANIC COMMUNITY

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We Are All Human (WAAH) announced today that its Hispanic Star platform has gained tremendous momentum in 2021. The Fourth Annual Hispanic Leadership Summit ended with a unified agenda that provides a 2022 roadmap to community programs that will be developed and delivered collaboratively by non-profit, public and corporate sectors.

The Summit and Galas drew more than 1,000 participants from Hispanic organizations, Hispanic community leaders, public advocacy groups, as well as participants from Corporate America, including Procter & Gamble, IBM, NRG, Beam Suntory, Anheuser-Busch Foundation, Unilever, AARP, Yum Brands, JP Morgan, American Family Insurance, Bristol Myers Squibb, Telemundo, Bank of America, Airbnb, Avocados from Mexico, G6 Hospitality, S&P Global, Edelman, MLS, Flywheel, Time, Airbnb, Santander, Zeno Group + EGAMI, Love Soldiers, MacMillan Publishers, Caring Kind, Belinda & Carlos Britto, Enlightened, NFL, Salesforce, Cultural Productions, Chobani, Wind Point Partners, GOYA.

"Latinos are the fastest-growing population in the United States, with a median age of 29 that outpaces every other demographic. We are already the muscle of the middle class and, despite our own diversity, we all unify around progress. Hispanic progress is truly American progress and will shape the future of America," said Claudia Romo Edelman, Founder & Chairwoman of We Are All Human."

"Hispanic Star is seeing a huge upswing of interest in Latinos through new partnerships with Corporate America, led by Procter & Gamble. It is clearly changing the game. Building relationships with Hispanics is no longer simply about consumer engagement, it is now also about community engagement and employee engagement. Corporations are leveraging their expertise, their relationships, their innovative thinking to help local communities remove barriers to growth. In addition, more than 260 companies signed the Hispanic Promise in 2021, a pledge to hire more Hispanics and, even more, to support, advance and celebrate them. The Hispanic voice is now being heard in Corporate America, and the result of this shift in approach and budgets is already having an impact on millions of lives," she added.

Hispanic Star's development of the Hispanic Sustainable Development Goals, which is rooted in the UN model of SDGs, provides a framework for the community programs. The identified areas of the Hispanic SDG's are: health and wellness, job and career development, education, and gender equality. Hispanic Star's data-driven approach and expertise in humanitarian relief and social marketing, coupled with an infrastructure of regional hubs, alliances with Hispanic organizations and community leaders is helping leading companies build programs that address the needs of Hispanics at the community level. The ability to deliver relevant, accountable programs is critical to Hispanic Star's mission.

The two-day Summit was capped off with the first-ever Hispanic Star Gala at the Angel Orensanz Foundation on the Lower East Side of New York. Performers that included Ally Brooke, Fonseca and the award-winning violinist Mapy played to an SRO audience. The Gala exceeded both fundraising and audience expectations. First Hispanic Star awards were presented to Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer of Procter & Gamble; Hispanic Nurse Heroes, and Dr. Mauricio Gonzalez. A virtual Gala, on Wednesday, December 15th, presented an additional Hispanic Star Award for Media and Entertainment to Melissa Barrera for being an incredible groundbreaker and inspiring the Hispanic community.

Pictures of the Hispanic Leadership Summit here (credits to Getty) and the Hispanic Star Gala here .

About We Are All Human

The We Are All Human Foundation is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit devoted to equity, diversity and inclusion. Made up of an experienced group of marketers and sustainability activists with backgrounds from the United Nations, global affairs, media, and the corporate world, our team is committed to making change through collective action.

The Hispanic Star is a platform of the We Are All Human Foundation that works to unify Hispanics around progress. Leading companies, Hispanic organizations and community leaders join together under the Hispanic Star banner to provide relief to people in need, remove barriers to growth, and create opportunities.

