We choose dialogue, not conflict

The Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations (CDAC) was convened in Beijing this month. The event gathered together State leaders and government officials of 47 Asian countries and nearly 50 countries from other parts of the world, the heads of international organizations and representatives of the cultural circle. Focusing on the keyword "civilization," participants shared their experiences on governance, and discussed such topics as the diversity of civilizations. Various activities, including an Asian Culture Carnival, Asian Cuisine Festival and Asian Film and TV Week, added allure to this unprecedented event.

Occupying one third of the Earth's land mass, Asia is home to two thirds of the global population, including over 1,000 ethnic groups spread across the 47 countries. Plains are different from mountains. Rivers are different from deserts. Likewise, different civilizations have different charms, which makes it difficult to sum up Asian culture in one simple word. The CDAC served as a platform for Asian countries to engage in dialogue. China took this opportunity to call on all countries to respect each other, and treat each other as equals amid diversity. It also called on every nation to remain open and inclusive, drawing on each other's strengths, advancing with the spirit of times, and exploring new avenues for development.

This grand event was successfully convened thanks to the enduring cultural exchanges of Asian countries. Asian people have maintained long-standing friendships with each other. This can be demonstrated through many incidents. A Japanese troupe adapted a much-loved Chinese story "The White-Haired Girl" into a ballet opera, and has been performing it for decades. Chinese museums have taken turns to hold exhibitions of ancient Afghan artifacts in an effort to help preserve that country's treasures. Such practices laid solid foundation for the CDAC, which further facilitated in-depth exchanges between different civilizations in a large scale and institutionalized way.

Throughout history, Chinese civilization, as an inclusive and integrated whole, has become what it is today through constant interactions with other cultures. China has benefited remarkably from all-round opening-up. Drawing on our own experience and practices, China is fully aware of the significance of communication and cooperation for win-win outcomes. Cooperation frameworks, such as the Belt and Road Initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, have brought new developmental opportunities for both China and the world.

Recently, some U.S. politicians have been distorting reality and propagating a misguided concept of "the clash of civilizations." What they are doing, in fact, is sugarcoating "the zero-sum game" and "cold-war mentality," which keeps haunting official thinking in the United States. As an ancient civilization, China is a country with confidence and responsibility. It will continue its unsparing efforts to resolve any dispute through dialogue and consultation, so as to continuously contribute to a better future of the civilizations that have emerged throughout Asia, and, indeed, the world.

SOURCE China.org.cn