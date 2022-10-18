We Eat Snacks With Our Eyes First - Colors Matter: HunterLab Launches Snack Food Campaign, Providing State-of-the-Art Spectrophotometers to Ensure Vibrant Food Hues and Color Tones

'We're proud to help companies like PepsiCo and the Frito-Lay® brand maintain the deliciously colorful snack foods that Americans have come to love'

RESTON, Va., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HunterLab announced a multi-pronged snack food campaign from October 18 through January 10 to increase awareness of the importance of color quality in food. For over 70 years, HunterLab has helped products like chips/crisps, cheese puffs/balls, and roasted nuts keep reliably vibrant colors – allowing manufacturers to reproduce iconic brands perfectly and consistently with each batch. Inventors of the foundational Hunter L, a, b values used in global spectrophotometry, HunterLab provides the most innovative, user friendly, and full spectrum color-measurement technology for food production and many other industries.

"Consistency of color is a vital concern to the food industry, with snack foods in particular," said Paul Barnes, Sales Manager of HunterLab. "It's a well-studied fact that customers are drawn to bright, cheery colors in the supermarket. Those colors remind us of nature and are usually associated with flavor, nutrition, and ripeness. Color serves to satisfy a hard-wired function in our brain: we all know what spoiled food 'looks' like, and we gravitate toward the 'fresh.' Color is the first way that consumers choose the food they will eat."

HunterLab – The Right Spectrophotometer for the Right Job

Measuring color accuracy is a complicated process, especially with foods that are textured and folded, or food that goes through multiple processes like frying and roasting. Whether companies need a powerful and reliable in-line unit, or the portable precision of a mobile spectrophotometer, HunterLab can handle color analysis for chips, cheese puffs, roasted nuts, cookies, crackers, pretzels, and much more:

SpectraTrend® HT : The definitive tool for in-process, top-down, in-line color measurement; provides continuous monitoring with two critical sensors: precise color and height. High-speed, non-contact measurements with rapid-fire illumination, measuring as many as five times per second. Lab-to-line correlation to minimize confusion. Large, easy-to-read, easy-to-operate display.





Aeros: From auto-height positioning sensors to large, rotating platforms, durable displays, and intelligent communication technologies, the Aeros is the perfect portable color analysis companion. One touch automatically measures 27.5 square inches in 5 seconds. And no-contact means no setup or cleanup. Perfect for measuring non-uniform, textured surfaces on-the-go.

"In the past, food producers have relied on Color Reference Charts to help them maintain control and consistency," said Bob Weaver, President & COO for HunterLab. "But lighting, object background, color sensitivity, an observer's age or memory, along with a host of other x-factors all make color charts a flawed system at best. Using the science of spectrophotometry is the only way to ensure near-perfect color consistency, every single time."

View the SpectraTrend HT and Aeros in action on YouTube. And for up-to-the minute HunterLab news or the latest snack-food product applications, follow HunterLab on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter.

About HunterLab

An absolute titan in spectrophotometry for over 70 years, HunterLab and its founder Richard Hunter are the inventors of Hunter L, a, b values – the foundation of color quality measurement used in industry today. HunterLab is the only color measurement company that offers a complete line of advanced geometry instrumentation – portable, laboratory bench-top, and production in-line – that provide solutions for every color quality challenge you may have. And, as a 100% employee-owned company, HunterLab has worked with thousands of businesses and organizations over the decades. Yet, still knows how to make each client feel like the one and only. Learn more at: www.HunterLab.com.

