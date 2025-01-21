WE Fashion Restyles its Operations with Oracle Cloud

Leading European retailer selects Oracle retail and warehouse management solutions to increase efficiency and security as it grows its omnichannel business

AUSTIN, Texas and UTRECHT, Netherlands, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WE Fashion (WE®), one of the Netherlands' most recognized fashion retailers, has selected Oracle Cloud to redesign its business processes and increase the agility and security of its omnichannel operations. The family-owned business established in 1962 caters to men, women, and kids in over 25 countries across various channels and online partners. By moving to the cloud with the Oracle Retail Suite and Oracle Fusion Cloud Warehouse Management, WE® will be able to leverage the power of AI to optimize merchandise management across its 133 stores and distribution centers, enabling an enhanced shopping experience for its valued customers, no matter how or where they shop.

"WE Fashion has been on a multiyear IT transformation spanning our entire technology landscape," said Joris Aperghis, WE Fashion's CEO. "As a longtime partner, Oracle was a natural option as we looked to move our systems to the cloud, enabling enhanced business continuity, strengthened cybersecurity, and greater innovation. After a very thorough comparison with alternative vendors and detailed discovery process with Oracle, we chose them. With these systems, we will be well positioned to support growth, navigate the changing demands of the market, and continually delight and engage our customers."

WE® will implement Oracle Retail Merchandising Cloud Services together with Oracle Retail AI Foundation to help the retailer automate best practices, optimize stock allocation and planning, and leverage core retail AI and machine learning to make more proactive and informed decisions on assortments, offers, inventory placement, forecasts, planning, buying, pricing, and more.

Oracle Retail Supplier Evaluation will also help WE® operationalize its sustainability commitments and support ESG reporting requirements by collecting insights directly from suppliers on elements such as greenhouse gas emissions.

And Oracle Warehouse Management, part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), will boost efficiency for WE®'s distribution centers to meet demand-driven fulfillment and provide better inventory visibility. The implementations will be supported by Oracle's Retail and Fusion Application Consulting teams.

"By advancing its digital transformation in the cloud with Oracle, WE® will be able to enhance security, business processes, and efficiency from its distribution centers to its storefronts," said Alex Alt, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Consumer Industries. "Coupled with the power of AI, these technologies can help WE® make more informed decisions and pivot faster to respond to market and consumer trends."

About WE Fashion

WE Fashion, founded in 1962, is a Dutch fashion brand with stylish, high-quality collections for Men, Women, and Kids. With its 'Life is Better Together' mission, WE Fashion stands for human connections and wants to help customers to dress 'Casually Stylish' for all the moments in life that matter. Life is a series of moments, expected and unexpected, so WE® believes everyone can WEAR THE MOMENT. The collections are sold direct to customers in stores and wefashion.com, as well as via online partners (including About You, bol, Wehkamp, and Zalando). The WE® IS ME customer program offers omnichannel rewards and connectivity, along with the option for store staff to order online for consumers, further complements the experience. With 133 stores and 1500 employees across the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Switzerland, it is also distributed by pure players in 25 countries, including Austria, France, Italy, Spain, Finland, Poland and Denmark. The international organization's distribution center and headquarters are located in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

