We, Trolli® Sour Bursting Crawlers, Want U to Eat Us

U may have seen posts about our juicy offer and we wanted to introduce ourselves.

We Sour Bursting Crawlers r Trolli's newest gummi worm innovation – think of us like the classic Sour Brite Crawlers u know and love. Mmm. But with a deliciously gooey explosion of flavor inside! More mmm. And we're now available nationwide in four yummy, burst-y combinations: Cherry-Pineapple, Blue Raspberry-Strawberry, Strawberry-Grape and Mango-Fruit Punch.

Hungry yet? Any human can enter by hitting up PleaseEat.Us to get us their info* by May 30. And if u don't win the grand prize, don't be sad – 1,000 of u will still win yummy, burst-y bags of us.

Our Marketing Director, Dave Foldes, let us know we went a little "rogue" here and should have cleared our offer with him first. Oops. We all talked tho, and Dave's on board after we reminded him how tasty we r. Yay.

If u want to find us in the wild, we're now available in 3 oz., 4.25 oz. and 6.3 oz. bags at mass, grocery, drug and convenience stores nationwide, as well as online thru e-commerce partners. To find out where to purchase a pack of us near u, visit Trolli's product locator and follow Trolli on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.

We look forward to hearing from u. Plz eat us.

Deliciously explode-y-ly,

Trolli Sour Bursting Crawlers

About Trolli

Ferrara's Trolli® has been at the helm of the beloved gummi worm candy craze for decades, having invented the now famous gummi worms more than 30 years ago.

Trolli is a flagship brand of the Ferrara portfolio, growing 16.1%, 2X the competition (Source: IRI MULO+C, L24 Weeks 3-27-2022), led by breakthrough innovations like Sour Bursting Crawlers and Gummi Creations Martian Mix, and including their classic Sour Brite Crawlers, Sour Brite Crawlers Very Berry, Sour Brite Octopus, Peachie O's and more.

The brand also saw 21.5% sales growth YTD vs. LY (source IRI Market Advantage Total US - Multi Outlet + Conv full year 2021 and YTD 2022), had a consistent media spend between 2019-2022 and is the beloved name behind an annual award-winning gaming program.

About Ferrara

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is a powerhouse in the North American and global sugar confections category. A passionate team of more than 6,000 employees work together to share delight in every bite through our beloved candy brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 30 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara's superior innovation is rooted in diversity of thought, experience and people, helping us introduce new candy products that make everyday moments a bit sweeter. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution, and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

*About Trolli Sour Bursting Crawlers Sweeps

For official sweeps rules, visit PleaseEat.us.

Media Contact:

Kevin Kearney

[email protected]

SOURCE Ferrara