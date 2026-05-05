Wealth Enhancement Announces Acquisition of Lake Tahoe Wealth Management, an Independent RIA with $318 Million in Client Assets

This partnership brings Wealth Enhancement's total client assets to more than $148.1 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement, a national independent wealth management firm dedicated to enriching clients' lives, announced it has acquired Lake Tahoe Wealth Management, an independent RIA. The team of five advisors is led by Debbie Grose, CFP®, Chief Executive Officer, and manages over $318 million in client assets.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "We're drawn to firms that bring strong planning capabilities and help clients make confident decisions about their future, and Debbie and her team do that every day. Their 'planning for possibilities' mindset reflects a personal approach to advising, guiding clients through financial complexity and the life decisions that come with it."

Lake Tahoe Wealth Management specializes in comprehensive, lifecycle-focused wealth planning - guiding clients from wealth accumulation and growth through preservation and legacy creation. Founded in 2014, the firm works closely with business owners, professionals with equity compensation, and individuals approaching or in retirement. The team delivers integrated advice across financial planning, portfolio management, and retirement planning to support clients in creating a lasting legacy.

Debbie Grose said, "We are thrilled to partner with Wealth Enhancement. Their strength, cutting-edge technology, and access to deeper, broad-level resources will provide tremendous value to our existing clients, create meaningful growth opportunities for our team, and expand our ability to serve even more prospective clients as we move forward together in this partnership."

Jim Cahn, Chief Strategy Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "Lake Tahoe Wealth Management has built a practice around guiding clients through pivotal financial transitions - from equity compensation decisions to retirement and legacy planning. By integrating their capabilities with our platform, we can help the team continue to grow in a deliberate, client-first way."

The acquisition closed on April 30, 2026. Lake Tahoe Wealth Management was advised by Hue Partners on the transaction.

For more information about partnering with Wealth Enhancement, visit: https://www.wealthenhancement.com/partner-with-us.

About Wealth Enhancement

Wealth Enhancement is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide tailored financial plans and investment management services to serve the unique needs of our clients from over 185 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Securities offered through Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, have $147.5 billion in client assets, including $4.8 billion in brokerage assets with Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services and $5.9 billion in assets with affiliated RIA Advisory Solutions Group, as of March 31, 2026. Lake Tahoe Wealth Management had approximately $318 million in client assets as of April 15, 2026. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions, and the addition of Lake Tahoe Wealth Management, Wealth Enhancement has more than $148.1 billion in client advisory, trust, and brokerage assets.

Media Contacts

Marianne Gebhardt

Sr Marketing Communications Manager

[email protected]

Prosek Partners, on behalf of Wealth Enhancement

[email protected]

SOURCE Wealth Enhancement