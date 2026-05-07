Wealth Enhancement Announces Acquisition of Sherpa Wealth Strategies, a Hybrid RIA with $108 Million in Client Assets

This partnership brings Wealth Enhancement's total client assets to more than $148.2 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement, a national independent wealth management firm dedicated to enriching clients' lives, announced it has acquired Sherpa Wealth Strategies, a hybrid RIA in Bend, Oregon. The team is led by Brian Stallcop, CFP®, Founder, and manages over $108 million in client assets.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "Sherpa Wealth Strategies has built its reputation on trust, transparency, and decades of experience, which makes us especially proud to partner with them. As we continue to grow, preserving and strengthening our culture remains a top priority, and we're confident the Sherpa team will be a great fit within our community."

Founded in 2011, Sherpa Wealth Strategies provides comprehensive, personalized guidance across retirement planning, tax-efficient strategies, wealth preservation, and legacy planning, with a focus on aligning clients' financial lives with their long-term goals and values. Through its holistic "Financial Empowerment Journey," the firm offers objective, client-first advice and ongoing coaching to help clients build, preserve, and transition their wealth across generations. The team has specific experience working with high-net-worth individuals, families, and business owners.

Brian Stallcop said, "This partnership marks an important milestone in our evolution and the long-term vision we've built for Sherpa Wealth Strategies. We are excited about this step forward for our team and our clients, who will benefit from a broader ecosystem of specializations while continuing to receive comprehensive guidance."

Jim Cahn, Chief Strategy Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "Sherpa Wealth Strategies exemplifies the sophisticated, planning-centered advice we look for in our partners. As they join our platform, we're excited to equip their team with the resources that will enhance the client experience while keeping what makes them unique."

The acquisition closed on April 30, 2026.

For more information about partnering with Wealth Enhancement, visit: https://www.wealthenhancement.com/partner-with-us.

About Wealth Enhancement

Wealth Enhancement is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide tailored financial plans and investment management services to serve the unique needs of our clients from over 185 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Securities offered through Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, have $147.5 billion in client assets, including $4.8 billion in brokerage assets with Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services and $5.9 billion in assets with affiliated RIA Advisory Solutions Group, as of March 31, 2026. Sherpa Wealth Strategies had approximately $108 million in client assets as of December 31, 2025. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions, and the addition of Sherpa Wealth Strategies, Wealth Enhancement has more than $148.2 billion in client advisory, trust, and brokerage assets.

Media Contacts

Marianne Gebhardt

Sr Marketing Communications Manager

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Prosek Partners, on behalf of Wealth Enhancement

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SOURCE Wealth Enhancement