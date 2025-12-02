Wealth Enhancement Announces Acquisition of FPG Private Wealth, a Hybrid RIA with Over $532 Million in Client Assets

This partnership brings the firm's total client assets to more than $127.8 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement, a national independent wealth management firm dedicated to enriching clients' lives, announced it has acquired FPG Private Wealth, a hybrid RIA with locations in Carmel and Lafayette, Indiana. The team, formerly affiliated with parent company Financial Partners Group, oversees more than $532 million in client assets and is led by Andrew Moulton, MBA, CRPC, Senior Vice President, Timothy Johnston, Senior Vice President, and Don Penn CFP®, RFC, PPC, Financial Advisor.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "We're thrilled to deepen our Midwest roots through this partnership. The FPG Private Wealth leaders bring more than 65 years of combined industry experience, and we're excited to welcome them to our organization."

FPG Private Wealth is known for making the financial planning process straightforward and approachable. The firm's three-step approach - Plan, Prosper, Protect - helps clients gain confidence and pursue their long-term goals. In addition to comprehensive wealth management, FPG Private Wealth provides asset-based lending solutions and specializes in serving business owners, whose passion and entrepreneurial spirit align closely with the firm's values.

Andrew Moulton of FPG Private Wealth, said, "Partnering with Wealth Enhancement gives us the scale and capabilities to grow while staying true to the personalized service our clients value. We're confident this collaboration will enhance the experience we deliver and open new opportunities for our clients and our team."

Jim Cahn, Chief Strategy Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "We are delighted to welcome the FPG Private Wealth team, marking our first office location in the greater Indianapolis market. Their commitment to client success and strong regional presence make them a great addition to our firm."

The acquisition of FPG Private Wealth closed on November 30, 2025.

About Wealth Enhancement

Wealth Enhancement is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide tailored financial plans and investment management services to serve the unique needs of our clients from our 161 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Securities offered through Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Wealth Enhancement and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $127.3 billion in client assets, including $4.4 billion in brokerage assets with Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, as of October 31, 2025. FPG Private Wealth, had approximately $532 million in client assets as of June 5, 2025. With the addition of FPG Private Wealth, Wealth Enhancement has more than $127.8 billion in client advisory, trust, and brokerage assets.

