Wealth Enhancement to Join Forces with Ascent Private Wealth, a Hybrid RIA with Over $240 Million in Client Assets

This partnership will bring the firm's total client assets to more than $132.7 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement, a national independent wealth management firm dedicated to enriching clients' lives, announced it will be partnering with Ascent Private Wealth, a hybrid RIA in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The team of two advisors and one support member oversees more than $240 million in client assets and is led by Steve Ford, CFP®, LLM, Private Wealth Advisor.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "Our partnership with Ascent Private Wealth reflects our continued commitment to partnering with firms that share our values and client-first mindset. We're excited about the depth of knowledge the Ascent Private Wealth team brings, particularly in serving business owners and navigating the complexities of generational wealth."

Founded in 2002, Ascent Private Wealth provides personalized financial guidance across all facets of generational wealth building. Their experience spans business and succession planning, investment management, and legacy and estate strategies. With a client base largely composed of business owners and entrepreneurs, Ascent is committed to working collaboratively to help families create, preserve, and steward their wealth across generations.

Steve Ford of Ascent Private Wealth, said, "Our top priority has always been serving clients with excellence. After months of thoughtful consideration, we determined that Wealth Enhancement was the right strategic partner for our firm. Not only are they an excellent cultural fit, but they also bring the scale, resources, and forward-thinking approach needed to elevate our services to the next level."

Jim Cahn, Chief Strategy Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "Joining forces with Steve Ford and his team not only expands our reach and impact in the Southeast - marking our fourth location in South Carolina - but also positions us for continued growth in the region. We are confident that Ascent Private Wealth will be an exceptional partner."

The firms are expected to join forces on December 31, 2025. Williams Private Wealth Advisory and Consulting served as the advisor to Ascent Private Wealth.

About Wealth Enhancement

Wealth Enhancement is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide tailored financial plans and investment management services to serve the unique needs of our clients from over 160 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Securities offered through Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Wealth Enhancement and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $128.8 billion in client assets, including $4.4 billion in brokerage assets with Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, as of November 30, 2025. Ascent Private Wealth had approximately $240 million in client assets as of December 8, 2025. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions expected to close in December, and the addition of Ascent Private Wealth, Wealth Enhancement will have more than $132.7 billion in client advisory, trust, and brokerage assets.

