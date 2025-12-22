Wealth Enhancement to Acquire Dent Wealth Advisors, an Independent RIA with Over $340 Million in Client Assets

This partnership marks Wealth Enhancement's first location in Louisiana and will bring the firm's total client assets to more than $132.5 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement, a national independent wealth management firm dedicated to enriching clients' lives, announced it will acquire Dent Wealth Advisors, an independent RIA in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The team of three advisors and two support staff oversee more than $340 million in client assets and is led by Fred Dent, CFA®, Founder and Principal.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement, "In joining forces with Dent Wealth Advisors, we are thrilled to establish our first office location in Louisiana. We're honored this high-caliber team has selected Wealth Enhancement as their trusted partner for their next chapter of growth."

Founded in 1997, Dent Wealth Advisors help clients pursue what they truly want out of life by providing clarity, confidence, and a personalized strategic approach. Their process begins with understanding each client's values and vision, then aligning their wealth to support those priorities while offering ongoing optimization over time. The firm provides comprehensive financial planning, investment management, and 401(k) advisory services to individuals, high-net-worth families, and charitable organizations.

Fred Dent of Dent Wealth Advisors said, "Our partnership with Wealth Enhancement gives us the scale, resources, and long-term stability to serve our clients at an even higher level while preserving the deep advisory relationships that matter most. Wealth Enhancement's client-first, disciplined, and team-driven philosophy aligned perfectly with our own, and we look forward to contributing to a firm that is building one of the strongest advisory platforms in the country."

Jim Cahn, Chief Strategy Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "This partnership expands our national footprint to 194 office locations across 38 states. Just five years ago, in December 2020, we had 35 offices in 14 states. We're humbled by this growth and remain focused on providing the best financial advice to even more people."

The acquisition of Dent Wealth Advisors is expected to close on December 31, 2025.

About Wealth Enhancement

Wealth Enhancement is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide tailored financial plans and investment management services to serve the unique needs of our clients from over 160 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Securities offered through Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Wealth Enhancement and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $128.8 billion in client assets, including $4.4 billion in brokerage assets with Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, as of November 30, 2025. Dent Wealth Advisors had approximately $340 million in client assets as of September 30, 2025. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions that are expected to close in December, and the acquisition of Dent Wealth Advisors, Wealth Enhancement has more than $132.5 billion in client advisory, trust, and brokerage assets.

Media Contacts

Hilary Miller

VP Integrated Marketing

[email protected]

Prosek Partners, on behalf of Wealth Enhancement

[email protected]

SOURCE Wealth Enhancement