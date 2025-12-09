Wealth Enhancement Announces Acquisition of L.M. Kohn & Company, a Hybrid RIA with Over $2.2 Billion in Client Assets

This partnership brings the firm's total client assets to more than $131 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement, a national independent wealth management firm dedicated to enriching clients' lives, announced it has acquired L.M. Kohn & Company, a hybrid RIA headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. The firm, comprised of 23 employees, oversees more than $2.2 billion in client assets and is led by Larry Kohn, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "Larry Kohn has built a strong legacy of exceptional service and comprehensive wealth management for more than three decades. L.M. Kohn's dedication to clients and community mirrors our own values. We look forward to welcoming the team's deep bench of talent to Wealth Enhancement."

Founded in 1990, L.M. Kohn serves individual investors and financial professionals with a commitment to fiduciary care, transparency, and long-term relationships. The firm specializes in financial planning and small business benefits consulting. Outside of its Cincinnati headquarters, L.M. Kohn operates five additional offices across Georgia, Iowa, and Michigan.

Larry Kohn of L.M. Kohn, said, "I founded L.M. Kohn & Company with the belief that clients deserve independent, thoughtful financial guidance built on trust. Joining forces with Wealth Enhancement allows us to stay true to that mission while giving our clients access to even more sophisticated tools, services, and specialists - all without losing the personalized relationships that set us apart."

Jim Cahn, Chief Strategy Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "L.M. Kohn's planning-first philosophy complements our strategic vision, making them a great addition to our firm. Through this acquisition we'll be strengthening our national presence across the Midwest and South."

The acquisition of L.M. Kohn closed on December 6, 2025. ECHELON Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to L.M. Kohn in this transaction.

About Wealth Enhancement

Wealth Enhancement is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide tailored financial plans and investment management services to serve the unique needs of our clients from our 162 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Securities offered through Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Wealth Enhancement and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $128.8 billion in client assets, including $4.4 billion in brokerage assets with Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, as of November 30, 2025. L.M. Kohn & Company had approximately $2.2 billion in client assets as of December 1, 2025. With the addition of L.M. Kohn & Company, Wealth Enhancement has more than $131 billion in client advisory, trust, and brokerage assets.

