Wealth Enhancement Joins Forces with Guidance Wealth, an Independent RIA with Over $165 Million in Client Assets

This partnership brings the firm's total client assets to more than $125.1 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement, a national independent wealth management firm dedicated to enriching clients' lives, announced it has partnered with Guidance Wealth, an independent RIA in Elkhart, Indiana. The team oversees more than $165 million in client assets and is led by John McSorley, Managing Partner, Michael Griggs, Partner, Financial Advisor, and Maureen Teunissen, Director of Operations, Chief Compliance Officer.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "Guidance Wealth has built a strong reputation for providing thoughtful, client-centered advice and long-term financial guidance. We're thrilled to welcome this talented team, whose key leaders bring over 60 years of industry experience."

Founded in 2010, Guidance Wealth is dedicated to improving the quality of its clients' financial lives. Following the mantra of "build - protect - prosper," the firm offers comprehensive wealth management solutions, including tax preparation, for individuals, families, and small businesses.

John McSorley of Guidance Wealth, said, "Joining Wealth Enhancement allows us to elevate the services we provide while staying true to our values. We're honored to become part of a larger organization that genuinely shares our client-first approach, and we are committed to continuing to earn our clients' trust every day."

Jim Cahn, Chief Strategy Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "Guidance Wealth shares our wealth management philosophy of delivering integrated services to create a truly holistic client experience. We are confident they will make an excellent partner to our firm."

The acquisition of Guidance Wealth closed on October 31, 2025.

About Wealth Enhancement

Wealth Enhancement is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide tailored financial plans and investment management services to serve the unique needs of our clients from our 158 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Securities offered through Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Tax preparation services offered through Wealth Enhancement Tax & Consulting Services, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Wealth Enhancement Group®.

Wealth Enhancement and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $124.5 billion in client assets, including $4.1 billion in brokerage assets with Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, as of September 30, 2025. Guidance Wealth , LLC, had approximately $165 million in client assets as of March 31, 2025. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the addition of Guidance Wealth, LLC, Wealth Enhancement has more than $125.1 billion in client advisory, trust, and brokerage assets.

