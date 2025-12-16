Wealth Enhancement Announces Acquisition of Spectrum Wealth Management and Associated Tax Practice

This partnership brings the firm's total client assets to more than $131.2 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement, a national independent wealth management firm dedicated to enriching clients' lives, announced it has acquired Spectrum Wealth Management, an independent RIA, and its affiliated certified public accounting firm, Putman Group, in Irvine, California. The team of one advisor, 14 financial professionals, and five support staff oversees more than $182 million in client assets and is led by Benjamin Ross Putman, CPA, CFP®, CEPA, PFS, CDFA, Founder and Principal, Sanaz Afshar, CPA, Joseph Reese, CPA, and Allan Ottens, CPA.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement, "Spectrum Wealth Management is an impressive and highly credentialed team. We're particularly excited about their deep specialization in tax planning, which is a critical component of our integrated wealth management model."

Spectrum Wealth Management believes that the best financial decisions are made with a complete view of one's financial picture. Founded in 2002, the firm was created to provide clients with holistic wealth management experience in conjunction with its associated tax practice, Putman Group, established in 1991. In addition to financial and tax planning, the firm also offers risk management and investment management services, working closely with business clients and high-net-worth individuals.

Benjamin Ross Putman of Spectrum Wealth Management, said, "We strive to help our clients prosper so they can 'Aspire and Live Life' to the fullest. Joining Wealth Enhancement is the next step in fulfilling and expanding that promise, giving our clients access to even greater resources and support."

Jim Cahn, Chief Strategy Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "By welcoming this talented team of financial and tax professionals, we're expanding our firm's presence and capabilities in California. With the addition of Spectrum Wealth Management, Wealth Enhancement now operates 20 advisor offices across the state."

The acquisition of Spectrum Wealth Management closed on December 15, 2025.

