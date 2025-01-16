Wealth Enhancement Announces Acquisition of VanceGray Wealth Management, Inc., an Independent RIA with Over $409 Million in Client Assets

This partnership marks Wealth Enhancement's first location in Maine and brings the firm's total client assets to more than $103.2 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement, a national independent wealth management firm with over $103.2 billion in client assets, has announced the acquisition of VanceGray Wealth Management, Inc., an independent RIA with locations in Bangor and Ellsworth, Maine. The team of four advisors and six support staff oversees more than $409 million in client assets and is led by Vance Gray, Jr., CFP®, President.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "We are delighted to welcome Vance Gray and his exceptional team of financial professionals to Wealth Enhancement. Working together we will leverage our shared passion for comprehensive wealth planning while keeping our clients at the center of everything we do. It is the key to our mutual growth and continued success."

Founded in 2006, VanceGray Wealth Management has consistently focused on empowering its clients with personalized financial solutions. The firm offers a wide range of financial solutions including investment and asset management, retirement planning, customized tax strategies, and comprehensive estate planning. VanceGray Wealth Management specializes in working with retirees, seniors, small business owners, and individuals with a desire to grow their financial future.

Vance Gray, Jr., CFP®, President of VanceGray Wealth Management, said, "By partnering with Wealth Enhancement, we aim to amplify our resources and holistic approach to deliver even greater value to our clients. We take pride in the relationships we have fostered, and we believe Wealth Enhancement is uniquely positioned to help us nurture and further develop those relationships both now and in the future."

Jim Cahn, Chief Strategy Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "Our partnership with VanceGray Wealth Management marks an exciting new milestone as we establish our first location in Maine and strengthen our foothold in the Northeast. We look forward to our collaboration with Vance and his team, who share our commitment to excellence."

The acquisition of VanceGray Wealth Management closed on December 31, 2024, and marks Wealth Enhancement's 22nd closed transaction of 2024.

MarshBerry, an investment banking and consulting firm, represented VanceGray Wealth Management in the deal.

About Wealth Enhancement

Wealth Enhancement is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide tailored financial plans and investment management services to serve the unique needs of our clients from our 141 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain investment advisor representatives of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement® and WEAS are separate entities from LPL.

Wealth Enhancement and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $102.1 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets held at LPL Financial, as of December 31, 2024. VanceGray Wealth Management, Inc., had approximately $409 million in client assets as of August 31, 2024. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the addition of VanceGray Wealth Management, Inc., Wealth Enhancement has more than $103.2 billion in client, advisory, trust, and brokerage assets.

