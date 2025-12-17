Wealth Enhancement to Acquire Wealth Advocates, a Hybrid RIA with Over $476 Million in Client Assets

This partnership will bring the firm's total client assets to more than $131.7 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement, a national independent wealth management firm dedicated to enriching clients' lives, announced it will acquire Wealth Advocates, a hybrid RIA in Logan, Utah. The team oversees more than $476 million in client assets and is led by John Mickelson, Wealth Manager.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "Wealth Advocates embodies the principles of holistic planning that are central to Wealth Enhancement's Roundtable™ approach to wealth management. We are pleased to welcome John and his team as we continue to broaden both our national footprint and presence in Utah - a high-growth market - in service of helping more families achieve their financial goals."

Since 2017, Wealth Advocates has been dedicated to helping families plan, protect, and prosper by integrating each aspect of wealth management into one coordinated strategy. This comprehensive approach includes investment planning, tax planning, estate planning, insurance planning, and income planning. The firm specializes in working with business owners, retirees, and current or former employees of the following institutions: the State of Utah, Intermountain Healthcare, Northrop Grumman, and Utah State University.

John Mickelson of Wealth Advocates, said, "By leveraging Wealth Enhancement's proven systems and processes, we can better help clients optimize their financial lives and pursue their goals with greater clarity and confidence. We look forward to the opportunities this next chapter will bring."

Jim Cahn, Chief Strategy Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "Partnering with Wealth Advocates allows us to combine our strengths and further expand our team of talented advisors. We're excited about the collaboration and partnership with John and his team - now and in the years to come."

The acquisition of Wealth Advocates is expected to close on December 31, 2025.

About Wealth Enhancement

Wealth Enhancement is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide tailored financial plans and investment management services to serve the unique needs of our clients from our 162 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com .

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Securities offered through Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Wealth Enhancement and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $128.8 billion in client assets, including $4.4 billion in brokerage assets with Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, as of November 30, 2025. Wealth Advocates had approximately $476 million in client assets as of August 8, 2025. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions, and the addition of Wealth Advocates, Wealth Enhancement will have more than $131.7 billion in client advisory, trust, and brokerage assets.

