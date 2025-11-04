Wealth Enhancement Announces Acquisition of Wise Wealth, an Independent RIA with Over $464 Million in Client Assets

This partnership brings the firm's total client assets to more than $125 billion and marks its 100th acquisition.

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement, a national independent wealth management firm dedicated to enriching clients' lives, announced it has acquired Wise Wealth, an independent RIA with locations in Lee's Summit, Rolla, and Liberty, Missouri. The team of 12 professionals, including six advisors and six support staff, oversees more than $464 million in client assets and is led by Stephen Stricklin, CFP®, CKA®, President & Founder.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "Wise Wealth is a premier, planning-focused firm in the greater Kansas City market that we are grateful to welcome to Wealth Enhancement. We look forward to supporting the team so they can continue delivering outstanding service and advice - now with even greater depth and scale."

Founded in 2007, Wise Wealth is known for its education-based approach to financial planning, operating under the guiding principle, 'First Wisdom, Then Wealth.' The firm specializes in comprehensive wealth management services, including financial planning, tax planning, legacy planning, investment management, and retirement planning, with a primary focus on serving retirees and pre-retirees.

Stephen Stricklin of Wise Wealth, said, "Our partnership with Wealth Enhancement represents an exciting milestone for our team and clients. Our mission to help clients 'give, serve, and enjoy life' will continue to guide our work, and we are excited to build upon that legacy as the GSEL Team at Wealth Enhancement."

Jim Cahn, Chief Strategy Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "Stephen Stricklin has built an exceptional practice that embodies the same client-first philosophy we value deeply. By joining forces, we're able to offer the Wise Wealth team access to additional resources - all designed to help clients pursue their goals with confidence."

The acquisition of Wise Wealth closed on October 31, 2025. Wise Wealth was advised by Hue Partners on the transaction.

About Wealth Enhancement

Wealth Enhancement is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide tailored financial plans and investment management services to serve the unique needs of our clients from our 158 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Securities offered through Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Wealth Enhancement and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $124.5 billion in client assets, including $4.1 billion in brokerage assets with Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, as of September 30, 2025. Wise Wealth had approximately $464 million in client assets as of June 30, 2025. With the addition of Wise Wealth, Wealth Enhancement has more than $125 billion in client advisory, trust, and brokerage assets.

