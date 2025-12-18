Wealth Enhancement to Acquire AEGIS Financial, an Independent RIA with Over $468 Million in Client Assets

This partnership will bring the firm's total client assets to more than $132.2 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement, a national independent wealth management firm dedicated to enriching clients' lives, announced it will acquire AEGIS Financial, an independent RIA with locations in Oshkosh, Appleton, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The team of five advisors and ten support staff oversee more than $468 million in client assets and is led by William Bowman, CPA, President.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement, "We are proud to welcome the AEGIS Financial team to Wealth Enhancement. AEGIS Financial brings nationally recognized expertise, demonstrated by William Bowman's inclusion on the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list in Wisconsin for five consecutive years*, a testament to the exceptional quality of their practice."

Dating back to 1993, AEGIS Financial has earned a reputation for excellence in Wisconsin and beyond, providing services in financial planning, retirement, tax mitigation, wealth transfer, estate planning, and investment strategy. Guided by a mission to create long-term wealth strategies with a strong emphasis on tax optimization, AEGIS Financial helps clients prepare for life's challenges and opportunities. The firm proudly serves individuals, families, and business owners, building lasting relationships founded on trust.

William Bowman of AEGIS Financial said, "This partnership opens the door to expanded capabilities and new opportunities for our clients. Our firm and Wealth Enhancement share the same core values and are equally committed to the mission of empowering clients to achieve their financial goals for generations to come."

Jim Cahn, Chief Strategy Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "Wisconsin has been a strong growth market for us since we first entered it in 2018, and we look forward to building on that momentum. We're excited to see the AEGIS Financial team continue to excel with the resources and backing of our national platform."

The acquisition of AEGIS Financial is expected to close on December 31, 2025. Wise Rhino served as the advisor to AEGIS Financial in the transaction.

About Wealth Enhancement

Wealth Enhancement is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide tailored financial plans and investment management services to serve the unique needs of our clients from our 162 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com .

*The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking is awarded based upon criteria including in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, revenue production, and assets under management. Awarded 4/23/25, 4/3/2024, 4/4/23, 4/7/22, and 2/11/21 for the one-year period ending June 30th of the previous year.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Securities offered through Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Wealth Enhancement and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $128.8 billion in client assets, including $4.4 billion in brokerage assets with Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, as of November 30, 2025. AEGIS Financial had approximately $468 million in client assets as of September 30, 2025. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions that are expected to close in December, and the acquisition of AEGIS Financial, Wealth Enhancement has more than $132.2 billion in client advisory, trust, and brokerage assets.

